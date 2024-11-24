Baby loss certificates offered to Manx parents

The certificates will be free, and are optional for parents [BBC]

Parents on the Isle of Man who have lost a baby within the first 24 weeks of pregnancy will soon be able to request a bereavement certificate.

From Friday, certificates - introduced in England in February - can be requested on the Isle of Man.

Dianne Rubery, bereavement lead for Manx Care's Women, Children and Families Care Group, said her organisation was committed to recognising the "impact and importance of the family’s loss".

To mark the launch, a Manx Care is organising a "Starlight Walk" with lanterns and torches for bereaved families.

Ms Rubery said: "Pregnancy loss and support featured in the top five priorities identified in the Isle of Man Women’s Health Consultation, launched in August 2023.

"Until now, we’ve offered families of the Isle of Man an unofficial certificate, which is available from the Stillbirth and Neonatal Death (SANDs) charity.

"Families who have received an unofficial certificate will be able to apply for an official Baby Loss Certificate."

'Raise awareness'

Applications for certificates can be made via the Jane Crookall Maternity Unit website from 29 November.

Applicants must be at least 16 years old and have been living on the island at the time they lost their baby.

They must also either be one of the baby's parents or a surrogate.

Families who have lost more than one pregnancy will be able to request separate certificates.

The Starlight Walk, intended to "reflect and raise awareness" of the initiative, will start from the Roundhouse Community centre track in Braddan at 19:00 GMT.

Those wanting to participate are asked to register on the Roundhouse website.

Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook, and X? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk

More like this story

Related internet links