Baby Reindeer and Mr Bates vs the Post Office dominate National Television Award nominations - see the full list
And the results are in! Ahead of the National Television Awards, Baby Reindeer, Mr Bates vs the Post Office and Vera have all topped the 2024 nominations list. The ceremony is set to take place on Wednesday 11th September at The O2 London, with Joel Dommett on board to host.
So, which TV faves are in the running for a coveted trophy? We've got the full list below…
National Television Awards 2024 nominations list
New Drama
Mr Bates vs the Post Office
Baby Reindeer
One Day
Red Eye
Fool Me Once
Reality Competition
Love Island
Celebrity Big Brother
The Apprentice
Race Across the World
The Traitors
Quiz Game Show
The 1% Club
Michael McIntyre's The Wheel
Ant & Dec's Limitless Win
Richard Osman's House of Games
Beat the Chasers
Authored Documentary
Beckham
Robbie Williams
Rhod Gilbert: A Pain in the Neck for SU2C
Rose Ayling-Ellis: Signs for Change
Kate Garraway: Derek's Story
Returning Drama
The Crown
Call the Midwife
Bridgerton
Trigger Point
Vera
TV Presenter
Ant & Dec
Alison Hammond
Bradley Walsh
Claudia Winkleman
Stacey Solomon
Factual
Clarkson's Farm
The Yorkshire Vet
Sort Your Life Out
Gogglebox
Martin Lewis Money Show Live
Drama Performance
Brenda Blethyn - Vera
Toby Jones - Mr Bates vs the Post Office
Jessica Gunning - Baby Reindeer
Michelle Keegan - Fool Me Once
Vicky McClure - Trigger Point
The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award
Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway
I'm a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!
Michael McIntyre's Big Show
The Graham Norton Show
The Masked Singer
Serial Drama
Casualty
EastEnders
Emmerdale
Coronation Street
Hollyoaks
Expert
Kaleb Cooper
Anton Du Beke
David Attenborough
Martin Lewis
Jane Torvill & Christopher Dean
Serial Drama Performance
Angela Wynter - EastEnders
Diane Parish - EastEnders
David Neilson - Coronation Street
Peter Ash - Coronation Street
Eden Taylor-Draper - Emmerdale
Daytime
The Repair Shop
The Chase
Deal or No Deal
Loose Women
This Morning
Comedy
Brassic
Not Going Out
Mrs Brown's Boys
Ghosts
The Gentlemen
Talent Show
Strictly Come Dancing
The Voice UK
Britain's Got Talent
The Great British Bake Off
MasterChef