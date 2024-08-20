Baby Reindeer and Mr Bates vs the Post Office dominate National Television Award nominations - see the full list

Split image of Vera, Baby Reindeer and Mr Bates vs The Post Office

And the results are in! Ahead of the National Television Awards, Baby Reindeer, Mr Bates vs the Post Office and Vera have all topped the 2024 nominations list. The ceremony is set to take place on Wednesday 11th September at The O2 London, with Joel Dommett on board to host.

So, which TV faves are in the running for a coveted trophy? We've got the full list below…

National Television Awards 2024 nominations list

New Drama

Toby Jones as Alan Bates in Mr Bates vs The Post Office (ITV STUDIOS)

Mr Bates vs the Post Office

Baby Reindeer

One Day

Red Eye

Fool Me Once

Reality Competition

Joey Essex in Love Island (ITV)

Love Island

Celebrity Big Brother

The Apprentice

Race Across the World

The Traitors

Quiz Game Show

The 1% Club

Michael McIntyre's The Wheel

Ant & Dec's Limitless Win

Richard Osman's House of Games

Beat the Chasers

Authored Documentary

David Beckham in his documentary

Beckham

Robbie Williams

Rhod Gilbert: A Pain in the Neck for SU2C

Rose Ayling-Ellis: Signs for Change

Kate Garraway: Derek's Story

Returning Drama

The Crown concluded with its sixth season (Netflix)

The Crown

Call the Midwife

Bridgerton

Trigger Point

Vera

TV Presenter

Ant & Dec have received their 23rd nomination (Tristan Fewings)

Ant & Dec

Alison Hammond

Bradley Walsh

Claudia Winkleman

Stacey Solomon

Factual

Clarkson's Farm has become a hit

Clarkson's Farm

The Yorkshire Vet

Sort Your Life Out

Gogglebox

Martin Lewis Money Show Live

Drama Performance

Brenda Blethyn as DCI Vera Stanhope (Stuart Wood)

Brenda Blethyn - Vera

Toby Jones - Mr Bates vs the Post Office

Jessica Gunning - Baby Reindeer

Michelle Keegan - Fool Me Once

Vicky McClure - Trigger Point

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

Saturday Night Takeaway is up for an award following its 20th season (Kieron McCarron/ITV/Shutterstock)

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway

I'm a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!

Michael McIntyre's Big Show

The Graham Norton Show

The Masked Singer

Serial Drama

EastEnders will compete against other soaps (Photo: BBC)

Casualty

EastEnders

Emmerdale

Coronation Street

Hollyoaks

Expert

Kaleb Cooper (Nick Emm Wedding Photography)

Kaleb Cooper

Anton Du Beke

David Attenborough

Martin Lewis

Jane Torvill & Christopher Dean

Serial Drama Performance

Angela Wynter - EastEnders

Diane Parish - EastEnders

David Neilson - Coronation Street

Peter Ash - Coronation Street

Eden Taylor-Draper - Emmerdale

Daytime

Jay Blades, Hannah Smart and Will Kirk (Ricochet Ltd)

The Repair Shop

The Chase

Deal or No Deal

Loose Women

This Morning

Comedy

Joe Gilgun as Vinnie in Brassic (Sky)

Brassic

Not Going Out

Mrs Brown's Boys

Ghosts

The Gentlemen

Talent Show

Strictly Come Dancing

The Voice UK

Britain's Got Talent

The Great British Bake Off

MasterChef