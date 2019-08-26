The Bachelorette Runner-Up Tyler Cameron Reveals His Surprising Picks for the Next Bachelor

Typically, the runner-up of The Bachelorette stands a chance at leading the franchise in his next quest for love. But with Tyler Cameron — who placed second on Hannah Brown’s season — dating Gigi Hadid, it seems unlikely he’ll trade traipsing around New York City with a supermodel for handing out roses of his own. (Really, can you blame him?)

PEOPLE caught up with Cameron, 26, to learn more about ABC Food Tours, the non-profit he runs with college friend Matt James that takes kids from underserved elementary schools to restaurants in their local communities. Of course, we couldn’t help but ask who he’d want to see as the next Bachelor.

“I can’t wait to watch him next year,” he joked, pointing to James, who laughed.

“With everything going on with ABC, I can’t really talk about it,” James quipped.

“That’s my line. That’s funny,” Cameron said. “I know my mom signed him up.” (The pals met as teammates on Wake Forest University’s football team in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.)

It’s not just banter: Ever since James caught the eye of Cameron’s female fans, his Instagram has been flooded with comments begging for the N.Y.C.-based commercial realtor to give reality TV a shot.

All kidding aside, Cameron’s got some Bachelor Nation recruits from his season in mind for the job, too: frontrunners Mike Johnson (who would become the first black and first veteran Bachelor) and Peter Weber (aka “Pilot Pete,” who had sex in a windmill), plus early cast-off Dustin Kendrick.

“Mike is an incredible guy. Pete is an incredible guy,” he said. “Dustin, out of nowhere. I love Dustin. I think Dustin got really overshadowed, but he’s like the sweetest guy ever. We’re running the Chicago Marathon together, and I am a huge fan of Dustin, but — you know, you can’t go wrong with any of those guys. Yeah, it’ll be fun to watch.”