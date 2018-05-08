The #BackToWork Tweets That Are Too Close To The Bone

Sun worshippers couldn't have asked for better bank holiday weather conditions. The temperature reached as high as 28.7C in west London, making it the hottest May bank holiday ever recorded and even hotter than the holiday hotspots of Madrid, Athens and Miami.

☀️☀️☀️JUST IN ☀️☀️☀️ @RAFNortholt has reached 28.7 °C making it the hottest early May #BankHolidayWeekend on record 🌡️ pic.twitter.com/Bg4qbi58tU — Met Office (@metoffice) May 7, 2018

The average temperature in May is 16C in the south and 13C in the north, so the sunshine was a welcome surprise for many people lucky enough to enjoy a day off.

While many people eschewed social media over the weekend, using it only to upload boastful Instagram Stories of their BBQs and shots of their sunbathing setups, they've come crawling back. And we're sure as hell glad they have.

#BackToWork has been trending on Twitter all day and it features some of the most relatable content we've seen today.

Not everyone remembered to use protection while enjoying the sun which, of course, is usually no laughing matter. (See our pick of the best suncreams that won't make you break out.)

Plenty of this in the office today.... 🔥☀️ #backtowork pic.twitter.com/ynJ8RxkIBD — Click Dealer Ltd (@ClickDealerLTD) May 8, 2018

So today it’s #backtowork but only after a few rounds of Competitive Sunburn Comparing pic.twitter.com/4vkrQgN1rj — The Poke (@ThePoke) May 8, 2018

#backtowork

Be kind to your melanin challenged colleagues today

😂🌞😂🌞😂🌞😂🌞😂🌞😂🌞😂🌞😂🌞😂🌞😂 pic.twitter.com/w99ZIGhoCM



— aisha (@aisha_wish) May 8, 2018

Sunburn, combined with day drinking and staying out all night, is not conducive to a restful sleep, as many found out.

I’m so tired, need another week off to get over this one 😩😴 #backtowork pic.twitter.com/Wi6ZzWu7qH — Theaffordableblogger (@Theaffordableb1) April 29, 2018

Getting back into the swing of work has proved a struggle for many others today.

*Sigh*... Was good while it lasted!!



Time to get cracking with work again. #backtowork pic.twitter.com/BuJKZWgtIs



— Craig David Donovan (@CraigDonovan_) May 8, 2018

If there was ever a GIF that summed up that #BackToWork feeling after the #BankHolidayWeekend, this is it... pic.twitter.com/EktaDZdUGM — NOW TV Sport (@NOWTVSport) May 8, 2018

As a hilarious practical joke, over the weekend someone has replaced my office with a sauna #backtowork #heatwave pic.twitter.com/LUGRfq9I1h — Jonathan Squirrell (@JMSquirrell) May 8, 2018

Hey, only three weeks until the next bank holiday (28th May). Just remember your SPF next time.

