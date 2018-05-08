The #BackToWork Tweets That Are Too Close To The Bone

Sun worshippers couldn't have asked for better bank holiday weather conditions. The temperature reached as high as 28.7C in west London, making it the hottest May bank holiday ever recorded and even hotter than the holiday hotspots of Madrid, Athens and Miami.
☀️☀️☀️JUST IN ☀️☀️☀️ @RAFNortholt has reached 28.7 °C making it the hottest early May #BankHolidayWeekend on record 🌡️ pic.twitter.com/Bg4qbi58tU— Met Office (@metoffice) May 7, 2018
The average temperature in May is 16C in the south and 13C in the north, so the sunshine was a welcome surprise for many people lucky enough to enjoy a day off.
While many people eschewed social media over the weekend, using it only to upload boastful Instagram Stories of their BBQs and shots of their sunbathing setups, they've come crawling back. And we're sure as hell glad they have.
#BackToWork has been trending on Twitter all day and it features some of the most relatable content we've seen today.
Goodbye Bank Holiday, miss you already boo. #backtowork #tuesdaythoughts pic.twitter.com/ma3eEDviTW— Amy Jane❣️ (@heyamyjane) May 8, 2018
Not everyone remembered to use protection while enjoying the sun which, of course, is usually no laughing matter. (See our pick of the best suncreams that won't make you break out.)
Welcome back - How was your scorchio Weekend? 😎#backtowork pic.twitter.com/G7jnk6Aa02— RussellGrant.Com (@RussellGrantcom) May 8, 2018
.— Heinous Face (@Pawley3000) May 8, 2018
Caught the sun did we ?
😂😂😂😂
#backtowork pic.twitter.com/5RMxUpghwo
Plenty of this in the office today.... 🔥☀️ #backtowork pic.twitter.com/ynJ8RxkIBD— Click Dealer Ltd (@ClickDealerLTD) May 8, 2018
So today it’s #backtowork but only after a few rounds of Competitive Sunburn Comparing pic.twitter.com/4vkrQgN1rj— The Poke (@ThePoke) May 8, 2018
#backtowork— aisha (@aisha_wish) May 8, 2018
Be kind to your melanin challenged colleagues today
😂🌞😂🌞😂🌞😂🌞😂🌞😂🌞😂🌞😂🌞😂🌞😂 pic.twitter.com/w99ZIGhoCM
Sunburn, combined with day drinking and staying out all night, is not conducive to a restful sleep, as many found out.
I’m so tired, need another week off to get over this one 😩😴 #backtowork pic.twitter.com/Wi6ZzWu7qH— Theaffordableblogger (@Theaffordableb1) April 29, 2018
Us this morning... #backtowork pic.twitter.com/aeh6PcM7Ys— House of Fraser (@houseoffraser) May 8, 2018
Getting back into the swing of work has proved a struggle for many others today.
Standard post-bank holiday weekend chat… #backtowork pic.twitter.com/C1KUKkkWew— reed.co.uk (@reedcouk) May 8, 2018
#backtowork whilst the sun’s still shining ☀️😩 pic.twitter.com/0sACmjVOc7— Sunday Brunch (@SundayBrunchC4) May 8, 2018
*Sigh*... Was good while it lasted!!— Craig David Donovan (@CraigDonovan_) May 8, 2018
Time to get cracking with work again. #backtowork pic.twitter.com/BuJKZWgtIs
If there was ever a GIF that summed up that #BackToWork feeling after the #BankHolidayWeekend, this is it... pic.twitter.com/EktaDZdUGM— NOW TV Sport (@NOWTVSport) May 8, 2018
As a hilarious practical joke, over the weekend someone has replaced my office with a sauna #backtowork #heatwave pic.twitter.com/LUGRfq9I1h— Jonathan Squirrell (@JMSquirrell) May 8, 2018
Normal service has resumed in North-West England #bankholidaysunshine #backtowork pic.twitter.com/k7Hpq6bCh9— Sabina Frediani (@Sabinafrediani) May 8, 2018
Hey, only three weeks until the next bank holiday (28th May). Just remember your SPF next time.
