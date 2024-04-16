Is it bad to ghost low priority potential employers? Ask HR

Ghosting a potential employer could damange your professional reputation.

Johnny C. Taylor Jr. tackles your human resources questions as part of a series for USA TODAY. Taylor is president and CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management, the world's largest HR professional society and author of "Reset: A Leader’s Guide to Work in an Age of Upheaval.”

Have a question? Submit it here.

Question: I’m currently searching for a job. One of my friends favors a volume approach in his job search, where he applies for as many jobs as possible. However, he’s sometimes overwhelmed with follow-ups and regularly ghosts employers who are a lower priority for him. Are there drawbacks to focusing on quantity and ghosting so many employers? – Stan

Answer: There certainly are drawbacks to focusing on quantity and ghosting employers. Applying for jobs you consider a low priority not only wastes your time but the employer’s time as well. If an employer reaches out for an interview and you’re no longer interested, it’s professional courtesy to either send a quick email or call them back to let them know. It only takes a minute or two to communicate a change of heart. Recruiters appreciate knowing this information to avoid unnecessary follow-ups. Besides, if you change your mind, you have not burned any bridges.

Another drawback is potentially damaging your professional reputation. The world is smaller than we think, and word can spread quickly in some hiring networks, geographic areas and industries. Ghosting a potential employer may negatively impact future job opportunities.

Instead of applying for the most jobs possible, focus on quality over quantity. You can do this by tailoring your resume to each open position. Include specific keywords and skills related to the job posting, and only apply to positions of genuine interest. This approach can help you focus your job search and ensure that your new position is a good match for your skills and career goals.

When hunting for a job, you’re likely doing so with a sense of urgency, and every moment matters. The same is true for employers who are seeking candidates. They’re looking to fill the positions with the same sense of urgency. You both are trying to reduce the clutter and the dead ends to find your best path to success. In the course of job seeking and recruiting, we expect to encounter a lot of dead ends. Having a plan for dealing with them is just part of the process. It’s essential to let people know you’re choosing a different direction and thank them for their time, so both they and you can move forward. Even if your strategy is to apply to as many positions as possible, you can craft one standard message for positions that you’re no longer pursuing to copy and paste into a quick email.

Story continues

Above all, stay professional in every interaction. Maintaining positive and fruitful relationships with employers can help build your reputation and lead to other job opportunities in the future.

Salaried, nonexempt? What does that mean? Ask HR

I’m a manager at a medical testing lab. Several people who previously worked for us have recently contacted us to inquire about employment. Should we be concerned about hiring people who have chosen to leave in the past? – Dawn

We call them boomerangs, former employees who return to a previous employer or position. It’s a compliment to your lab that former employees want to return! Of course, it’s vital to consider the circumstances that caused an employee to leave before rehiring them.

If you use exit interviews, review those to see why an employee indicated they were leaving. Perhaps they wanted to advance their career, return to school, or explore alternate career paths. Review their personnel file. How did they perform the first time they worked for the company? Speak to their former manager to understand their work ethic and how they align with company values.

Try to keep an open mind to employees who leave and decide to return. Conversely, you may not find it worthwhile to rehire employees who were terminated for cause. But unless your company has a relevant policy, you could consider the facts surrounding involuntary terminations before making any decisions.

There are many reasons why your lab may want to consider rehiring employees who left on good terms. Boomerang employees can be a great source of talent, particularly in a tight labor market. Some of the reasons why include:

◾ Faster ramp-up time: Unless things have changed significantly since they left, rehires may take less time to get up to speed and become productive. Rehires need time to assimilate, and you should still provide refresher instructions even if little has changed or only a short time has passed since they left. Make rehires feel welcome during onboarding, as you do with new hires.

◾ More engaged: Boomerang employees tend to be more engaged and have higher retention rates than brand-new employees. They’ve already tested whether the grass is greener with another employer or have taken the time to address personal matters. Now, they’re ready to return to your organization, knowing what to expect.

◾ Diverse ideas: Boomerang employees can bring ideas from their outside experience and provide a perspective that may not have been considered.

I hope you can bring back some talented employees and enhance your business!

Unfair job review? Here's how to respond. Ask HR

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What are the drawbacks of ghosting a potential employer?