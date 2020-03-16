Bad News, Shelby Fans – 'Peaky Blinders' Season 6 Filming Has Been Postponed Due To Coronavirus

From Esquire

Season six of Peaky Blinders is likely to be delayed following the suspension of filming because of the coronavirus crisis, producers have said.

"In light of the spread of Covid-19, after much consideration, the producers – Caryn Mandabach Productions and Tiger Aspect Productions – of Peaky Blinders S6 have postponed filming, and World Productions on Line of Duty S6 have suspended filming, both in consultation with and supported by the BBC," a BBC spoksperson said, according to the Guardian.

"We will continue to review all productions on a case-by-case basis and will continue to follow the latest news and advice from the Foreign Office, World Health Organization and Public Health England."

It's not clear yet how long the suspension will last and what the knock-on impact of the suspension in filming will be, but with the peak of the illness in the UK not expected until early May and mass gatherings like the summer's Euro 2020 championships in doubt, it seems likely that there could be at least a couple of months' delay to Peaky Blinders' season six transmission date.

Season six didn't have a firm date sorted as yet, but it was expected to land in the autumn. Peaky Blinders is just the latest in a string of cultural tentpoles to be knocked back by the onset of the coronavirus, joining Daniel Craig's Bond swansong No Time To Die and A Quiet Place 2 on the delayed slate.

Bad news, then, for those keen to see how the Shelby saga unfolds. But at least it gives you time to catch up on all the best Peaky Blinders alternatives.

