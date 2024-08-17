Badgers, birds and bridges star in photo exhibition

BBC
·1 min read
A black and white picture of three badgers feeding next to a pond, they are reflected perfectly in the pond.
The free display has been put together by the Low Barns Photography Group [Audrey Wooler]

Badgers, birds and bridges will form part of a photography club's annual exhibition when it opens next week.

The free display has been put together by the Low Barns Photography Group, which is based at Low Barns Nature Reserve between Witton-le-Wear and Bishop Auckland, County Durham.

Also among the exhibits will be shots of Dunstanburgh Castle in Northumberland at dawn, Durham's Framwellgate Bridge and a car taking part in the Beamish rally.

The display will run from 24 to 28 August in the Alder Room at the Durham Wildlife Trust-run reserve centre, which is open 10:00 to 16:00 BST.

A large white sea bird flies off with a fish in its mouth.
[Chris White]
A close up of white fluffy dandelions with balls of water pooled on the heads.
[Geoff Hepples]
The sea washes up on large round black rocks, in the distance the ruins of a castle stand atop a cliff and the grey clouds are flecked with pink and orange streaks from a rising sun.
[Mike Watson]
A very old open-top car is driven along a country lane by a man with a white beard.
[Dave Ranson]
A long-eared owl, which has brown and white streaked feathers, a large round white face, yellow eyes and two tufty feathers sticking out either side of its head, sits in a tree.
[Ronnie Hall]
An old bridge with two arches cross a river, with a castle and cathedral beyond it lit up at night, all reflected in the river.
[Ronnie McDonnell]
A young stag, with brown fur and face and two smooth antlers curving from its head lies among ferns and looks directly at the camera.
[Mike Watson]
A path leads beneath a curved over-hanging tree.
[Liz Beech]
A scorpion fly, which is yellow and green with large wings, two big black antennae, a long protuberance for a nose and a brown tail, sits on a green leaf.
[Geoff Hepples]
Elf Cups, which are bright orange cup-shaped fungi grow along a branch which also has green moss on it.
[Joyce Scott]

Follow BBC North East on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.

More stories from BBC North East and Cumbria

Related internet links

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories