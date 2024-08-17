Badgers, birds and bridges star in photo exhibition

The free display has been put together by the Low Barns Photography Group [Audrey Wooler]

Badgers, birds and bridges will form part of a photography club's annual exhibition when it opens next week.

The free display has been put together by the Low Barns Photography Group, which is based at Low Barns Nature Reserve between Witton-le-Wear and Bishop Auckland, County Durham.

Also among the exhibits will be shots of Dunstanburgh Castle in Northumberland at dawn, Durham's Framwellgate Bridge and a car taking part in the Beamish rally.

The display will run from 24 to 28 August in the Alder Room at the Durham Wildlife Trust-run reserve centre, which is open 10:00 to 16:00 BST.

[Chris White]

[Geoff Hepples]

[Mike Watson]

[Dave Ranson]

[Ronnie Hall]

[Ronnie McDonnell]

[Mike Watson]

[Liz Beech]

[Geoff Hepples]

[Joyce Scott]

Follow BBC North East on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.

More stories from BBC North East and Cumbria

Related internet links