Baingan and aloo sabzi (aubergine and potato curry) recipe

With its earthy, slightly bitter undertones, aubergine sits well next to potato, and each complements rather than overshadows the other. This combination creates a hearty, wholesome dish, which is prepared with different spices in homes across India.

Prep time: 20 minutes, plus marinating

Cook time: 35 minutes

4

In a large bowl, mix together the aubergines with 1 tsp salt and ½ tsp turmeric. Set aside for 10 minutes.

Heat 35ml of oil in a large frying pan over a high heat. Once the oil is hot, add the marinated aubergines and cook for 5-6 minutes, until just softening and starting to char. Put the aubergines back in the bowl, then using the same pan, heat the remaining oil.

Once the oil is hot, add the cumin seeds, and as soon as they start to sizzle, add the onions and cook on a high heat for 4-5 minutes.

Add the ginger, garlic and chillies, and cook for a further 2-3 minutes. Add the chopped tomato, remaining turmeric, chopped and ground coriander and garam masala. Mix and cover, then lower the heat and cook for 2 more minutes.

Stir in the potatoes, then add 2 tbsp of water. Cover the pan again and cook over a low heat for 5-6 minutes, until the potatoes are almost cooked.