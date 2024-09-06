Baingan and aloo sabzi (aubergine and potato curry) recipe
With its earthy, slightly bitter undertones, aubergine sits well next to potato, and each complements rather than overshadows the other. This combination creates a hearty, wholesome dish, which is prepared with different spices in homes across India.
Timings
Prep time: 20 minutes, plus marinating
Cook time: 35 minutes
Serves
4
Ingredients
2 small aubergines, cut into 3cm cubes
1 tsp ground turmeric
60ml sunflower oil
1 tsp cumin seeds
200g red onions, thinly sliced
10g fresh ginger, peeled and thinly sliced
4-5 large garlic cloves, thinly sliced
2-3 green chillies, cut in half lengthwise
1 large tomato, chopped
large handful of coriander, chopped
1 tsp ground coriander
1 tsp garam masala
200g potatoes, peeled and cut into 2cm-thick half-moons
To serve
roti
Method
In a large bowl, mix together the aubergines with 1 tsp salt and ½ tsp turmeric. Set aside for 10 minutes.
Heat 35ml of oil in a large frying pan over a high heat. Once the oil is hot, add the marinated aubergines and cook for 5-6 minutes, until just softening and starting to char. Put the aubergines back in the bowl, then using the same pan, heat the remaining oil.
Once the oil is hot, add the cumin seeds, and as soon as they start to sizzle, add the onions and cook on a high heat for 4-5 minutes.
Add the ginger, garlic and chillies, and cook for a further 2-3 minutes. Add the chopped tomato, remaining turmeric, chopped and ground coriander and garam masala. Mix and cover, then lower the heat and cook for 2 more minutes.
Stir in the potatoes, then add 2 tbsp of water. Cover the pan again and cook over a low heat for 5-6 minutes, until the potatoes are almost cooked.
Add the aubergines, mix and cook for a further 10 minutes. Remove from the heat and serve with warm roti.