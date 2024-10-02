Bake Off viewers are saying the same thing after contestant forced to pull out of show

Latest Stories
- The Independent
Great British Bake Off in chaos as two contestants collapse and another quits
Paul Hollywood asked ‘What the hell is going on?’ as the drama unfolded
- The Daily Beast
Donald Trump Takes Aim at Jimmy Carter on His Milestone 100th Birthday
Not only was Donald Trump the sole living president—current or former—to not deliver a video message for Jimmy Carter in honor of the 39th president’s milestone 100th birthday on Tuesday, but he made no mention of the historic occasion despite talking about Carter’s presidency in an attempt to criticize Joe Biden.On Tuesday, the Carter Center shared excerpts of messages of support from Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Joe Biden that were shown at Carter’s birthday concert last mont
- The Hockey News - Boston Bruins
Jeremy Swayman's Agent Releases Shocking Statement
Jeremy Swayman's agent released a statement to defend his client.
- BuzzFeed
24 Live Tweets About The Vice Presidential Debate That Are Way Funnier Than They Should Be
Thank you all for explaining the legal process.
- The Daily Beast
How Prince William Used Instagram to Shade Prince Harry’s Big Day in London
Hours before Prince Harry took to the stage Monday night as the star of the WellChild Awards, his most prestigious remaining U.K. charity commitment, his brother released his “monthly rewind.”It was a move that friends of Prince William denied was intended to overshadow his brother but said may have unintentionally illustrated the differences in their working lives.The Prince and Princess of Wales’ social media accounts typically release a “monthly rewind” as a recap of each month. However, they
- Variety
Frank Fritz, ‘American Pickers’ Co-Host, Dies at 60
Frank Fritz, the longtime “American Pickers” host, died on Monday, Sept. 30. He was 60. The news was announced on social media by his friend and co-host Mike Wolfe. The duo appeared together on the History Channel staple for 10 years and hundreds of episodes. The series followed Fritz and Wolfe as they toured the …
- People
Ariana Grande Addresses Rumors She Got BBL Plastic Surgery with the Most Hilarious Response: WATCH
The singer cleared up speculation during an installment of Vanity Fair's Lie Detector Test series
- People
Never-Before-Seen Photos of Marilyn Monroe Showcasing Her Classic Beauty Featured in New Book by Close Friend (Exclusive)
'Marilyn Monroe by Eve Arnold' (out Sep. 30) collects the photographer's intimate and candid images of the Hollywood icon
- Digital Spy
Exclusive: Coronation Street's Dame Maureen Lipman addresses Evelyn exit
Coronation Street star Dame Maureen Lipman has spoken about her character's upcoming exit plot for the first time.
- BuzzFeed
22 Fails From This Week That Will Make You Laugh So Hard You Can Legally Consider It Exercise
"My cat blocked your number" is actually a pretty solid excuse for not responding to texts.
- Cosmo
Beyoncé wears men's tighty whities to recreate iconic '80s Levi's ad
Beyoncé recreated Levi's iconic "Laundrette" advert from the '80s stripping off her jeans to reveal men's tighty whities while her song 'Levii's Jeans' plays.
- People
Kylie Jenner Closes Coperni Fashion Show at Disneyland Paris in a Black Ball Gown as Kris Jenner Gushes ‘My Princess ‘
The reality television star-turned-mogul stunned in a ballgown at the most magical place on earth
- People
Turkish Influencer, Who Went Viral for Marrying Herself, Dies at 29 After Fall from 5th Floor Istanbul Apartment
A local Turkish outlet reported that authorities are investigating to determine whether Kübra Aykut's death was by accident or suicide
- Hello!
Dua Lipa just nailed autumn dressing in a handkerchief skirt and knee-high boots
The Levitating singer just perfected cool-girl cosy dressing in her latest Instagram post. See photos
- HuffPost UK
This Acting Legend Turned Down The Chance To Play James Bond Because The Script Was Too 'Crazy'
Before Daniel Craig played 007, this action star was briefly in the running...
- BANG Showbiz
George Clooney has 'never been prouder' of his prankster son
George Clooney's son loves playing pranks using "Hollywood grade" props.
- Hello!
Princess Beatrice's 'mini-me' daughter Sienna's hair is blonder than ever
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have announced they are expecting their second baby together and to announce the sweet news they shared an adorable family photo in which Sienna's blonde hair is shown in all its glory…
- Deadline
John Amos Dies: ‘Good Times’, ‘Roots’ Actor Was 84
John Amos, the actor whose characters in Good Times, Roots and The Mary Tyler Moore Show lent the 1970s a solid share of its too-few portrayals of strong Black male role models, has died in Los Angeles of natural causes. He was 84. His August 21 death, announced by son Kelly Christopher Amos, had not …
- Hello!
Harper Beckham is a mini Seventies icon in flared jeans
The youngest of David and Victoria's children is following in her stylish parents' footsteps - see photos
- Hello!
The reason why Meghan Markle stayed behind as Prince Harry returns to the UK
Meghan Markle did not join her husband Prince Harry during his latest trip to the UK for this year's WellChild Awards in London – find out why...