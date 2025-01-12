Bald Puppy Found Covered with Writing at Homeless Encampment Starts 'Journey to Recovery' with New Family

Hungry Tailz Rescue, a nonprofit animal rescue organization in Stockton, Calif., brought Naya to the vet and connected her with a foster family

A bald puppy discovered at a homeless encampment in California is getting a new start.

According to a pair of Facebook posts by Hungry Tailz Rescue — a nonprofit organization based in Stockton, Calif., whose mission is to "end the suffering of street cats and dogs" — members of the rescue were feeding several pets at a homeless encampment when a woman brought their attention to one pup in serious need of help.

"She described the puppy as hairless with words written all over her. When she brought Naya out, it was no exaggeration," the organization wrote in a post.

After discovering Naya, the organization immediately took her to the vet, where she could receive treatment. Hungry Tailz Rescue told Newsweek that Naya was suffering from Demodectic mange caused by microscopic mites. Mange is a skin condition that leads to fur loss and can rapidly spread when a dog has a weakened immune system.

Under the care of a veterinarian, Naya received an oral flea and tick treatment designed to kill the mites and is expected to recover fully, according to Newsweek. Hungry Tailz Rescue also provided the pup with a medicated bath to help remove the ink that “someone cruelly drew all over her body and face,” the organization added on Facebook.

As Naya started her "journey to recovery" at the vet, Hungry Tailz Rescue put out a call on their social media platforms for a foster family for Naya. "Despite everything, she remains very sweet and playful," the organization wrote, adding that she was "urgently" in need of a new home.

Earlier this week, Hungry Tailz Rescue provided a hopeful Naya update: An "amazing family" has started fostering the puppy as she continues to heal, the organization wrote on Facebook. The rescue shared the news with several sweet shots of Naya at her new home, cozied up in a warm dog bed and posing with the family's young child.

In addition to the good news, the organization thanked the women at the homeless encampment who cared for Naya "while they could barely provide for themselves."

Speaking to Newsweek, the organization said that its work to save Naya is a small part of its regular operations to support stray animals in the area.

"We go out to the homeless encampments in Stockton, California, every Friday to feed, provide supplies and medications, and ask if they'd like to get their female dogs spayed," a spokesperson told the outlet. "Most people out there know us, and we've built relationships with them to create trust in order to help their pets."



