The 'Balenciaga Bob' is the latest Old Money hairstyle we can't wait to try

Balenciaga's 2025 Cruise show in Shanghai wasn’t just a feast for fashion aficionados; it also unveiled the season’s most coveted hairstyle—the "Balenciaga bob."

Crafted by the talented hairstylist Gary Gill, this look is a modern twist on the classic bob, exuding that irresistible old money vibe.

With over 30 years of hairstyling experience and a notable 15 years in fashion as a session stylist, Gary is no stranger to setting trends. Trained with industry giants Toni & Guy and Vidal Sassoon, Gill’s expertise shone through in the sophisticated bobs that graced Balenciaga’s runway. “Many thanks to Demna and all the team at Balenciaga for having me and my team,” he said, expressing his gratitude for the collaboration.

Balenciaga's 2025 Cruise show was held in Shanghai

The Balenciaga bob is all about polish. It harks back to timeless elegance, reminiscent of the hairstyles worn by aristocrats and socialites of the 80s. This style is a voluminous, chin-length bob with dramatic waves and a deep side part. The hair exudes retro glamour and sophistication, it's effortlessly chic and exudes an air of old world elegance.

Gill, who was nominated and subsequently voted into the BOF500 in 2019—a prestigious global index of professionals shaping the fashion industry—has an unparalleled understanding of hairdressing for fashion. His work is heavily influenced by music and youth culture, drawing inspiration from his teenage years in the punk movement in Brighton and later from various club scenes in London.

At Balenciaga’s show, models strutted down the runway with their bobs styled to perfection, some paired with oversized sunglasses and bold accessories, amplifying the 'rich girl' aesthetic. The bob’s versatility was on full display, effortlessly complementing the eclectic mix of Demna’s cutting-edge designs, from leather skirts to oversized blazers.

As the rain drizzled down during the rooftop show at the Museum of Art Pudong, the bobs remained impeccably styled, showcasing their durability and timeless appeal. It’s clear that the Balenciaga bob is more than just a hairstyle; it’s a statement of sophistication perfect for those looking to channel their inner heiress.

The Balenciaga bob is set to become the must-try hairstyle of the season, embodying the elegance and allure of old money tresses with a modern twist.