Bali's 'no pinching, chafing or poking' fan-fave bra is just $17 — that's 65% off

If you're on the hunt for a comfortable bra — the Bali One Smooth U Ultra Light Bra is worth a look, and it's at the top of the Amazon charts. This dependable top-seller has earned a pile of five-star reviews from relieved shoppers who can venture out without feeling constricted and uncomfortable. Right now, you can snap one up for up to 65% off, making this bra a super-reasonable $17 a pop in certain sizes and colors.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

You can't go wrong with a $17 bra — it's 65% off in some colors and sizes. This is on par with the lowest price on the web at the moment, but we don't expect the sale price to stick around much longer.

Why do I need this? 🤔

This Bali bra has nothing short of magical powers. It has a seamless design with a barely-there effect so you don't feel it see it. It's also made with cooling fabric, perfect for wearing under T-shirts or sweaters. stuffy. It also has ultra-light foam cups to smooth things out without adding extra bulk. It also has a light underwire for support without pinching.

This Bali bra achieves the impossible, fans say: It's comfortable to wear on sweltering days. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Over 25,000 Amazon reviewers have given the Bali One Smooth U Ultra Light Bra a five-star rating, with many highlighting the comfort factor and coverage.

Pros 👍

One shopper gave this bra a "10/10" and even proclaimed that it "conceals back fat." Plenty of others agree — this is a no-brainer for your warm-weather wardrobe.

"Fits so nice and comfortably," wrote a devotee. "Makes my boobs appear smaller and offers support. Minimal spillage for once! Reduced back fat! Bonus!"

Another wearer agreed: "Tried several other brands for 'minimizer' or 'smoother' type bras. Followed measurement guidelines for size. This is the only one that fits well and separates things for larger busts. Other brands just squished things together. This bra is very soft and comfortable, and it has a very thin layer of material that helps hide the nips."

"Comfortable at last," said a third reviewer. "It fits like a dream. No pinching, chafing, or poking."

"This bra is the most comfortable bra I have worn in a long time," marveled another mega-fan. "I just ordered two more in different colors. I wore it to work (dental assistant) and I didn’t have to pull it down or adjust it once. Very lightweight and very thin padding."

Cons 👎

A few wearers noted that optimal sizing may be slightly different from the guide provided by the brand. One reviewer recommended sizing down: "Adjusted straps all the way down, and the bra was still clearly a cup size too big. It was nice and stretchy, and definitely as breathable as advertised ... I will say there's a super-cheap plastic gem thing hanging from the center that's totally unnecessary and doesn't add to the style. Clip that off, and the peek of mesh at the top of the cup keeps this bra pretty and classy!"

Another wearer added that the straps may leave a little to be desired. "Fits well, comfortable. Just wish the straps cinched just a bit more as they’re a little loose on me," they wrote. This was a repeated critique, so if you need to add a little tension to the straps, grab one of these bra strap clip sets to tighten them — they'll even transform your bra into a halter style too!

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

