Bam! This Emeril Lagasse power grill is just $54 at Walmart — nearly 70% off

If you want to spend this upcoming holiday season grilling but don't actually have a grill, you're in luck. A-list chef Emeril Lagasse has now added an indoor grill to his arsenal of cookware. "Indoor grilling? How does that work?" you might ask. Well, it is possible thanks to the gadget's Smoke Extracting System, which removes all smoke from your kitchen. And now the price of this Emeril Lagasse Power Grill — which also works as an air fryer and toaster — has been slashed to just $54 (down from $169) as part of Walmart Holiday Deals. That's nearly 70% off for an item that'll transform you from a home cook into an Iron Chef. But snap this up fast because this sales event ends today!

Why is it a good deal? 💰

Normally priced at $169, you can score this genius multitasker for just $54 — that’s close to an unbelievable 70% off for a grill/air fryer/toaster that's backed by a celebrity chef. It's also a few bucks shy of the lowest price we've ever seen for the appliance, so make sure to snag one before the discount disappears.

Why do I need this? 🤔

The 6-in-1 power grill and air fryer from Emeril Lagasse serves as a smokeless grill and air fryer, among other things. This device roasts, toasts, bakes and dehydrates — there's even a griddle pan so you can flip pancakes on a whim. A top grill does its thing with no smoke and even leaves grill marks! The LED display has six custom presets to make the cooking process even easier for you. And a drip tray will catch all the crumbs and drippings from your food, making cleanup a breeze.

This amazing all-purpose appliance has had us saying "Bam!" so often, the word has lost all meaning! (Getty/Walmart)

What reviewers say 💬

While it’s a great appliance to enjoy that outdoor grilled taste and flavor without all of the smoke, shoppers say it works so well it’s become their go-to for daily meals.

Pros 👍

"Obsessed with this!" exclaimed a home chef. "It functions as a micro oven/air fryer/grill, all in a compact package. The pieces come out for easy cleaning and the parts heat up quickly. Perfect for people who live in small apartments or people who can't have a grill at home."

This Emeril Lagasse fan agreed: "Bam. An amazing addition to my kitchen. This little kitchen oven is awesome. It does so many things. The only thing it doesn't do that my Ninja foodie toaster does is flip up to save space. But that's for a great reason — there's a grill on top!"

Shoppers use it to cook just about everything and anything. "I've had this product for about a week and I love it. This kitchen appliance saves so much space because it comes with six functions — indoor grill, air fry, roast, bake, dehydrate and toast. I used the top grill the other day for beef steak and it turned out delicious with the grill mark. I can't wait to try out the dehydrate function for my fruit snacks."

This fan summed it up best: "Let me tell you ... this is top-notch. My favorite feature is its “Electric Grill” at the top. I have used it to grill my family and guest steaks with peppers and onions, and just yesterday I used it to grill hamburgers. Everyone loves the way the food turns out — and it cooks fast! I have also air-fried chicken wings in the oven. I 100% recommend it! I will be using this more than my actual oven."

Cons 👎

A few shoppers noted that while the grill function works great, the air fryer capability isn't as powerful.

"It grills perfectly and the fan sucks any smoke/grease up. The convection bake feature is also great and cooks evenly. The air fry feature is the only feature I’m not impressed with. It does not crisp like a standalone air fryer," said a buyer.

Another agreed: "This power grill plus air fryer works well overall. The grill, deyhdrate and bake functions are great. The air fryer function seems like it needs more power though. It takes much longer to cook than other air fryers I have used which is a bit frustrating. It is a good value for as many functions as it performs. I just wish that the air fryer function worked better."

If you'd like a quality dinnerware set to go with your grill, Walmart now has this 17-piecer for only $65.

Walmart Carote Nonstick Cookware Set, 17-Piece $68 $200 Save $132 Carote is known for its impressive nonstick cookware that also happens to look stylish. This 17-piece set comes in gorgeous neutral tones and has just about everything you need to cook. That includes three frying pans, one deep frying pan, three glass lids, two removable handles, two saucepans, two fridge storage containers and four pot protectors. $68 at Walmart

Nearly 10,000 five-star Walmart shoppers adore this Carote cookware set. "The food cooks evenly and easily slides right off the pan. I spend a lot of time in the kitchen and this is my go-to set."

Want to save even more? Make sure you’re signed up for Walmart+. Right now, you can score an annual membership for just $49 — that's 50% off — or sign up for a free 30-day trial here. You’ll get free shipping and grocery delivery, savings on gas and prescriptions, exclusive access to major deals, and more. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

