I'm a shopping editor — these are the 11 things I'm buying from Banana Republic Canada's Cyber Monday sale

Banana Republic&#39;s two men sitting down and woman sitting in the middle with foot on a box
Banana Republic's Cyber Monday sale is on now: Here's what to shop (Photo via Banana Republic)

As far as wardrobe staples go, Banana Republic is the real deal. The brand consistently delivers on chic and timeless style for work, play, and everything in between. 

Luckily, for fans of the brand, Banana Republic is hosting an unbelievably good Cyber Monday sale

Just in time for holiday gifting, shoppers can save a whopping 50 per cent on almost everything sitewide, including their best-selling wool and cashmere-blend pieces, as well as outerwear. To sweeten the deal, shoppers can take advantage of free shipping on orders worth $50 and more.

To shop highlights from the Banana Republic Cyber Monday sale, scroll below.

Water-Repellent Puffer Jacket

bright red Water-Repellent Puffer Jacket (Photo via Banana Republic)
Water-Repellent Puffer Jacket (Photo via Banana Republic)

Take your basic winter puffer up a notch with this eye-catching jacket. The puffer is filled with recycled down to maximize warmth and reduce environmental impact. Shoppers can grab the coat in five colours, including yellow and black.

$150 $299 at Banana Republic

Oversized Merino-Cashmere Sweater

Oversized Merino-Cashmere Sweater in bright pink (Photo via Banana Republic)
Oversized Merino-Cashmere Sweater (Photo via Banana Republic)

This gorgeous oversized merino-cashmere sweater is exactly what you want to cozy up in during the chilly winter months. The luxe sweater is available in three colours: pink, ivory and navy, and comes in sizes XXS to XXL.  

$155 $309 at Banana Republic

Wool-Blend Sweater Polo

beige v-neck Wool-Blend Sweater Polo (Photo via Banana Republic)
Wool-Blend Sweater Polo (Photo via Banana Republic)

Elegant and cool, this flattering polo sweater is crafted from a cozy wool blend and comes in three colours: purple, black, and beige.

$90 $180 at Banana Republic

High-Rise Tapered Italian Wool-Blend Pant

plus size model wearing black sweater and greyt High-Rise Tapered Italian Wool-Blend Pant (Photo via Banana Republic)
High-Rise Tapered Italian Wool-Blend Pant (Photo via Banana Republic)

Every woman needs a chic tapered pant, and this one happens to be made from recycled wool, rendering it perfect for cooler temperatures. The timeless style is available in three colours: black, heathered charcoal and pajama blue, and sizes zero to 20.

$80 $160 at Banana Republic

Relaxed Mock-Neck Sweater

model in jeans and green Relaxed Mock-Neck Sweater (Photo via Banana Republic)
Relaxed Mock-Neck Sweater (Photo via Banana Republic)

This top-rated wool-blend sweater is just what your winter wardrobe needs. The heathered sweater is available in four colours: green, black, beige and grey.

$80 $160 at Banana Republic

Vegan Leather Jogger

white sweater and white Vegan Leather Jogger (Photo via Banana Republic)
Vegan Leather Jogger (Photo via Banana Republic)

The coolest joggers around: these faux-leather tapered pants are available in cream and black.

$135 $270 at Banana Republic

Slim Washable Wool-Blend Pant

model wearing blazer and grey Slim Washable Wool-Blend Pant (Photo via Banana Republic)
Slim Washable Wool-Blend Pant (Photo via Banana Republic)

These slim-cut wool-blend pants are so stylish, no one will know that they're as comfortable as sweats. The pants are available in three colours: brick red, grey and black.

$70 $139 at Banana Republic

Off-the-Shoulder Sweater

asian model in black Off-the-Shoulder Sweater (Photo via Banana Republic)
Off-the-Shoulder Sweater (Photo via Banana Republic)

Give your winter wardrobe a much-needed makeover with this off-the-shoulder sweater. The cozy knit comes in two colours: black and cream.

$70 $139 at Banana Republic

Italian Merino Turtleneck Sweater

model in green pants, brown jacket, and white Italian Merino Turtleneck Sweater (Photo via Banana Republic)
Italian Merino Turtleneck Sweater (Photo via Banana Republic)

Soft and slouchy, this luxe turtleneck sweater will keep you warm on cold winter days. Crafted from soft Merino wool, the sweater is available in three colours.

$70 $140 at Banana Republic

High-Rise Straight Organic Ankle Jean

model in white t-shirt and blue High-Rise Straight Organic Ankle Jean (Photo via Banana Republic)
High-Rise Straight Organic Ankle Jean (Photo via Banana Republic)

Every woman deserves a pair of "my butt looks great in them" jeans. These high-rise straight jeans are available in sizes 25 to 35.

$70 $139 at Banana Republic

Sherpa Moto Jacket

model in white sweater and brown Sherpa Moto Jacket (Photo via Banana Republic)
Sherpa Moto Jacket (Photo via Banana Republic)

Name a cooler cold-weather buy, we dare you. This sherpa moto jacket is available in black and brown and sizes XXS to XXL.

$175 $350 at Banana Republic

