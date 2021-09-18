Nordstrom shoppers have dubbed this 'coziest, softest sweater ever' — and it's perfect for fall

Want more fashion, shopper-approved buys and the hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

Nordstrom's Barefoot Dreams cardigan is a great casual option for fall (Image via Nordstrom)

The best part of fall (aside from the falling leaves and pumpkin spiced treats) is the fashion. The cooling temperatures means it's finally sweater weather, and there's nothing better than wrapping yourself in a luxe cardigan to beat the cool autumn chill and looking chic in the process.

Barefoot Dreams has quickly become one of Nordstrom's most popular brands beloved by shoppers and celebrities alike. The Malibu-based loungewear brand's robes, slippers, blankets have been spotted on the likes of Kourtney Kardashian, Gigi Hadid and Chrissy Teigen just to name a few.

If you're on the hunt for an elegant sweater that adds comfort and style to your fall wardrobe, there's the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan (shop in Canada here, shop in U.S. here).

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan in Carbon (Photo via Nordstrom)

Shop at Nordstrom Canada, from $145Shop at Nordstrom U.S., $116

The details

The Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan is one of Nordstrom's bestselling sweaters, and shoppers say it's "worth every penny."

The soft and lightweight knit features an open-front design and is crafted from a cozy blend of nylon and rayon. It's available in three sizes: XS/small, medium, and large/XL, and fits sizes two to 16.

The cardigan's multiple colour options are great for lounging around the house or running errands, and most importantly, the style is machine-wash and tumble-dry-friendly.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan in Pearl (Photo via Nordstrom)

What people are saying

Collecting more than 3,600 reviews, the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan has an average 4.7-star rating from Nordstrom shoppers.

"Almost embarrassed to say that I have worn this sweater nearly every day since receiving it. It is absolutely lovely, cozy and snuggly," writes one user. "I am ordering a second one and believe this sweater is totally worth the price. Oh, I also love the length and that I can wear it out and about, even with leggings, because it covers your assets."

"You will live in this thing," another Nordstrom shopper writes. "So very soft. No scratchy tags. Pockets for your phone/glasses/earbuds. Wash and line dry with no issues. Perfect pandemic lockdown companion."

"I can seriously say I wish I had purchased this sooner! It's so worth the money you spend!" echoes another reviewer. "SO soft and cozy, washes well, doesn't lose shape, and is just overall beautiful. I have basically lived in this thing for the last two months."

However, before you head to checkout, some shoppers note the style is more casual than what's pictured. "Fabric is much more casual than it looks in photos," cautions one user. "Makes sense to pair with yoga pants or athletic wear."

"This lives up to its name! It's certainly soft and cozy. The only reason I'm giving it four stars is because it's basically a dressier sweater shirt," echos another reviewer. "I thought the material would be a little less casual, and for that reason, the price not as justified?"

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan in Pacific Blue (Photo via Nordstrom)

The verdict

If you're looking for an early holiday gift idea or a luxe birthday gift for someone special, the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan might be just the ticket.

With more than 2,900 five-star reviews backing it, Nordstrom shoppers say the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan is "delightfully soft" and a fantastic buy for lounging and keeping cozy. However, some users felt the cardigan was too casual for its high price tag.

