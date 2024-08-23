Bargain travel hunters, your time is coming. Here's how to get the best fall deals.

Friday is National Cheap Flights Day (who knew?). Summer is drawing to a close, but the plus side as we head into fall means it’s shoulder season for travel, so deals abound if you have the scheduling flexibility to take advantage of them.

Traditionally the period from September (after the Labor Day crowds have died down) to mid-November (before the Thanksgiving travel crush begins) has been a time of low demand for vacationers. The long tail of remote work since the COVID-19 pandemic has upended this pattern a little, but the next few months are still generally a more affordable time to travel.

Here’s what the pricing trends are if you’re looking to book an off-peak getaway.

Fall airfares

According to data from Expedia, airfares in the fall are typically 10% lower than ticket prices in the summer. The online travel booking site said airfares will generally be lower in the coming months, and travelers can save as much as 15% by planning to fly on Mondays or Saturdays.

“Regardless of the destination, fall is a fantastic time to travel and there’s still time to plan a getaway. The week following Labor Day is the best time for domestic airfare deals, while Oct. 20 is the best for international trips — and for the start of leaf-peeping season,” Melanie Fish, head of Expedia Group Brands public relations said in a statement.

An analysis from Hopper shows that domestic airfare in September averages $240, down 8% from September 2023. International prices to many regions also remain favorable.

According to Gemma Jameison, a travel expert at Skyscanner, this can also be a great time to book flights for next summer.

Fall hotel prices

Hotel prices are up slightly since 2019, but the average is still reasonable at $161 per night according to Hopper.

Expedia said some popular destinations domestically and internationally have good deals this fall. Seattle, Honolulu and Denver are among the best for budget-conscious travelers in the U.S., and Toronto, Santo Domingo and London are great for those looking to venture abroad.

Fall rental car prices

Hopper noted that gas prices are down almost 10% from August 2023, and car rental prices are flat or slightly down, meaning road trips this fall will be more affordable.

Tips to get the best fall travel deals

According to Expedia, there are a few things travelers can do to maximize their budget. Some of the best practices include:

Setting price alerts for your preferred flights

Picking morning flights, which are often cheaper and also less likely to be delayed or canceled

Book refundable hotels. It may cost a little more, but the extra flexibility will pay off if your plans change

Find savings by bundling flights and hotels

Zach Wichter is a travel reporter for USA TODAY based in New York. You can reach him at zwichter@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cheap flights: Fall means deals on travel, how to get the best prices