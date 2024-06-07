Baristas: Tell Us What You Think A Customer's Drink Order Says About Them

As a former barista, I'm not ashamed to admit that judging someone based on their coffee order was a favorite pastime of mine. Like, okay, you're getting an iced black redeye? I know you mean BUSINESS (and probably sleep a maximum of four hours a night).

So if you're a current or former barista, I want to know what stereotypes you assign to certain drink orders.

Maybe the second someone orders a cortado, you immediately write them off as pretentious and know that if you don't make the drink perfectly, they'll be sure to tell you. (I actually love cortados, I'm sorry.)

Or maybe there's the regular matcha drinker who always walks in decked out in Lululemon and a yoga mat, and you just know they wake up at 5 a.m., write in their gratitude journal, get a workout in, and make a stunning breakfast before you can even crack your eyes open.

And if someone ever ordered a black cold brew? Well, I just knew they wouldn't tip and would barely say "hello" before giving me their order.

Whatever stereotypes you assign to certain drinks, we want to know about them! Comment below the coffee orders you often judge as a barista (whether good or bad), or fill out this form to remain anonymous. Your response may be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!