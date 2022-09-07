These battery-heated jackets are a cold-weather game-changer — and they're on sale

"If I could rate it six stars, I would!": Save 30% on battery-powered heated jackets on Amazon Canada (Photo via Getty)

As cooler temperatures start trickling in, many of us have begun to dig out our fall and winter apparel and prepare for the seasons ahead.

If last year's coat left you wanting more, Amazon Canada's latest sale on battery-heated jackets is worth a second look.

Right now, more than 25 men's, women's and unisex heated jackets, vests, hoodies and gloves are up for grabs at 30-34 per cent off on Amazon. To shop the entire selection on sale, including the brand's best-selling unisex heated jacket, click here or scroll below.

$126 $180 at Amazon

The details

This battery-powered insulated coat uses ultra-thin carbon fibre heating elements across the shoulders, back, and chest in order to provide gentle warmth. Its rechargeable heating system offers up to 10 hours power on a single charge, so you can enjoy the outdoors all day without worrying about losing heat. To find the temperature that's right for you, the wearer can select from three different heat settings with just the press of a button.

Despite its high-tech design, the jacket is a low-maintenance article of clothing and can be thrown into the washer and dryer along with the rest of your laundry.

'If I could rate it six stars, I would!'

The Venustas heated jacket has earned an average rating of 4.4 stars based on more than 1,900 customer reviews. Amazon shoppers call it an "excellent" coat that's "worth the money."

It's "lightweight but very warm," according to one reviewer. The user says the battery lasts "about five hours" on the highest temperature setting and allows them to be outside without "shivering." Overall, it's "definitely worth the money," they write.

The "quality and overall design are beyond my expectations," raves another shopper. The heating elements are unnoticeable, even when you "run your hands down the inside" of the jacket to "feel for them," they write.

$126 $180 at Amazon

It "amazes me how quickly it heats up," they continue. "If I could rate it six stars, I would!"

Despite hundreds of reviews praising the jacket's lightweight design and fast charging, some shoppers say that while your back stays "cozy and warm," your arms can get cold because there are no heating elements in the sleeves.

There is "no sense" in having your "back and chest warm and your arms freezing," writes one user.

Verdict

If you're looking for an innovative way to brave cold temperatures comfortably, Venustas battery-powered heated jacket might be for you. However, if the thought of cold arms is enough to turn you off, this high-tech design might not be for you.

To shop more Venustas heated jackets, vests, hoodies, and gloves on sale, click here or scroll below.

Venustas Men's Fleece Heated Jacket with Battery Pack 7.4V (Photo via Amazon)

$119 $170 at Amazon

Save 30%: Venustas Women's Fleece Heated Jacket with Battery Pack 7.4V (Photo via Amazon)

$119 $170 at Amazon

Venustas Men's Heated Jacket with Battery pack 7.4V, Windproof Electric Insulated Coat with Detachable Hood (Photo via Amazon)

$140 $200 at Amazon

Venustas Women's 3-in-1 Heated Jacket with Battery Pack 7.4V (Photo via Amazon)

$140 $200 at Amazon

Venustas Heated Hoodie with Battery Pack (Unisex) (Photo via Amazon)

$119 $170 at Amazon

Venustas Men's 3-in-1 Heated Jacket with Battery Pack 5V (Photo via Amazon)

$140 $200 at Amazon

Venustas Men's Heated Vest with Battery Pack 7.4V (Photo via Amazon)

$112 $160 at Amazon

Save 34%: Venustas Heated Gloves

Venustas Heated Gloves (Photo via Amazon)

$112 $170 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

