BBC Breakfast in 'chaos' as Charlie Stayt caught off-guard by eagle-eyed viewers in major blunder

Eagle-eyed BBC Breakfast viewers caught hosts Charlie Stayt and Luxmy Gopal off-guard on Friday morning as the show began its broadcast before 6am as the duo were preparing to go live on air.

In a technical blunder, the cameras cut to the presenters at 5.56am, when Charlie was adjusting his trousers and Luxmy was having her hair combed.

Charlie Stayt and Luxmy Gopal were caught-off guard on BBC Breakfast (BBC)

Rehearsing his opening line, Charlie said: "Good morning you're watching BBC Breakfast with Charlie Stayt and Luxmy Gopal."

The show began broadcasting before 6am in a technical blunder (BBC)

Luxmy added: "Our headlines today."

Viewers who tuned into the programme before 6am were quick to pick up on the blunder. Taking to social media, one person shared a clip alongside the caption: "BBC News fail, Friday 23 August 2024," while another viewer praised the presenters for their professionalism, writing: "Chaos @BBCBreakfast as they cut early to the studio and @luxmy_g presents the headlines while having her hair done! Great professionalism."

Charlie usually hosts the show alongside Naga Munchetty (BBC/James Stack)

A third person penned: "Wait, did I just see what I just saw? BBC Breakfast starting at 5:56am, Charlie adjusting his trousers & the stunning @luxmy_g still getting her makeup done?" while another added: "Good morning @luxmy_g. I trust that the late hair adjustment at 5:57am was successful; looking perfect to me by 6am. Love seeing you in your rightful place on national TV."

The red sofa looked a little different on Thursday and Friday as Charlie was joined by weekend presenter Luxmy, rather than main host Naga Munchetty.

Fans were pleasantly surprised to see Luxmy on the show during the week, with one person writing on social media: "@luxmy_g the wonderful Luxmy on Breakfast, what a treat Happy Friday," while another added: "Good morning Luxmy. Great to see you on the sofa this morning. Brightening up this horrible windy day."

Fans were pleased to see Luxmy on the show (BBC)

Luxmy marked the exciting moment on X. Sharing a short clip from Thursday's programme, the journalist wrote: "Today was such a treat on ⁦@BBCBreakfast⁩ - it featured my favourite animals: lion cubs!! Oh, and I got to work with Charlie for the first time!"

Luxmy has worked for the BBC for over a decade, having joined BBC Surrey as a broadcast journalist back in 2011. Since 2017, she's been a familiar face on BBC Look North, BBC News and BBC Breakfast as a presenter.