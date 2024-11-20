BBC Breakfast star interrupts Carol Kirkwood's weather report with personal plea

BBC Breakfast star Carol Kirkwood was interrupted during her weather report on Wednesday morning during an episode of the morning show. Prior to the meteorologist's segment, the show discussed the latest news in sport, with presenter John Watson updating viewers on headlines.

After concluding his report, presenter Jon Kay said: "John, thank you very much indeed. You need the weather [report] this morning more than anybody, don't you?" to which John replied: "No hot water this morning, the boiler packed up!"

The show then went into Carol's segment, where the TV personality emphathised with John's struggle, saying: "Oh John! It's going to be a bit cold, today, tonight, tomorrow but then it gets a little bit warmer."

John chimed in: "But do you have the number for a plumber? I really need one!" to laughter in the studio, with Jon replying: "Carol will fix it, she can do anything!" Carol also saw the funny side, saying: "If only, if only!"

John Watson joked about his broken boiler

Speaking about Carol's promise of chilly weather, one person wrote: "Carol. Please arrange it to be summer again," while another person joked: "Time to get the hot water bottles out!"

Carol is a fan favourite on the breakfast show, and recently opened up to The Times about her intense morning routine. She explained: "I get up at 2.45am. Steve, who’s a police officer, gets up too and makes me a cup of tea.

Carol Kirkwood with Nina Warhurst and John Watson in the BBC studios

"I get to Broadcasting House, which is the headquarters of the BBC, in London by 4am. I also travel up to the BBC at Salford Quays in Manchester one day a week. I check the studios are working, then I start building what we call my show.

"I have a conference call with the forecaster on duty to discuss the weather, then I slap on my make-up and do my hair. I’m a one-woman show. Even the studios are self-operated."