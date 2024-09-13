BBC Breakfast star Naga Munchetty pokes fun at Charlie Stayt in awkward live TV moment

BBC Breakfast stars Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt often have friendly banter while hosting the popular breakfast show, and Friday morning was no different after Naga teased Charlie following a news segment about a fly infestation.

After a report revealed that a town in Wales had been struggling with a huge fly infestation, with pubs no longer serving food after being overrun with the insects, Charlie said: "It's not nice, is it? I have raisins in my porridge. Rather put me off the whole thing."

Naga teased: "I did mention that to you the last time we saw that. Brought me some joy!"

They then spoke to the show's meteorologist Simon King, who said: "Not the nicest things for breakfast, is it?" To which Charlie replied: "I feel for the people. Nasty!"

Naga then pointed out the beautiful images of the northern lights which were seen across the UK on Thursday night, adding: "Really annoying, but they need to be looking at this, we're going to be getting brilliant pictures all morning."

Charlie Stayt and Naga Munchetty discussed Charlie's breakfast routine (BBC)

Naga and Charlie are good pals off-screen, with Naga referencing it back in 2020 after replying to a tweet from Richard Osman that read: "Like all great TV couples, I think Charlie and Naga have a special form of telepathy. The sort of telepathy where you whisper answers to each other."

Naga replied, writing: "YES," alongside three laughing face emojis.

Speaking about the pair's banter when appearing on The Weakest Link, Romesh Ranganathan told The Express: "Daytime TV is cuddly and warm and, you know, relaxed and chilled. That's not how the daytime TV episode went down. I mean, it got competitive… I would say Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt have got beef.

Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt on BBC Breakfast

"If anything, if you love and respect someone you do not want to lose to them. We definitely saw a lot of that in the episode. I think it doesn't matter when you come into the arena of The Weakest Link, it doesn't matter how solid you were going into it.

"I would say to people I am going into the [daytime TV] episode thinking it was going to be warm and cud