BBC Breakfast viewers saying the same thing as Sally Nugent's absence continues

BBC Breakfast host Sally Nugent has been missing from her usual spot on the red sofa this week – and her absence hasn't gone unnoticed.

The 52-year-old usually presents the current affairs programme alongside Jon Kay every Monday to Wednesday but was replaced by Sarah Campbell, who regularly steps in for the main hosts.

Sarah Campbell stepped in for Sally on BBC Breakfast (BBC)

This isn't the first time Sally has been absent in recent weeks as she also missed three days at the end of June.

Fans have missed seeing Sally on their screens and took to social media to ask where she has been. One person asked: "Switched on #BBCBreakfast, but there's no sign of Sally, what is going on?"

Sally usually hosts the show alongside Jon Kay (Danny Lawson - PA Images)

A second viewer penned: "Where was Sally Nugent???????" while another feared she had left the programme.

While Sally hasn't addressed her absence from the show, it's very possible that she's simply taking some time off. It was around this time last year that Sally took a break from work to enjoy a summer holiday in Marbella, Spain with friends, including her former BBC Breakfast colleague Steph McGovern.

At the time, Sally shared some gorgeous sun-soaked snaps from her trip abroad, including one of the star looking super glamorous in a white, strappy beach cover-up.

sally enjoyed a summer holiday with friends around this time last year (Instagram)

While BBC Breakfast viewers have been missing Sally, they've loved seeing more of Sarah on their screens.

Commenting on Sarah's Instagram page back in June, one person wrote: "Hopefully we'll see lots more of you on the red sofa this summer, you definitely look at home there Sarah," while another added: "Lovely to see you on Breakfast."

Sarah has been part of the BBC Breakfast team since 2003 (BBC)

Sarah has been a familiar face on our screen for decades, having joined BBC Breakfast as a reporter back in 2003.

Since 2024, Sarah has been an official presenter of BBC News after spending ten years as Royal Correspondent.

Sharing the exciting update on her LinkedIn page, Sarah penned: "After dabbling for a year or so, I am now officially a presenter/correspondent with BBC News. This means less time standing outside in all weathers and more time in the studio.

"When they'll have me- I will also continue to front BBC Breakfast- Britain's most watched breakfast news programme," the journalist continued, adding: "2024 is shaping up to be another big year of news…so it should be a busy one!!"