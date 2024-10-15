BBC Essex to make a splash for Children in Need

Lois Worrow, Claire Sawyer and James Patient have been putting in the lengths ahead of their big swims [BBC]

A team of journalists at BBC Essex are swapping the studio for swimming pools as they aim to make a splash for charity.

Among those making waves are the station's sports editor, Victoria Polley, and BBC Upload's Rob Jelly.

Their efforts - as part of the thousand mile challenge for BBC Children in Need, would see them swim a combined 24 miles (38.6km) in total - the equivalent of Chelmsford to Colchester.

"Having spent a lot of time in traffic between those two, swimming it might be a good option," Polley said.

Swim teams at BBC radio stations across Great Britain will paddle, stroke and dive to rack up the 1,000 mile total between 4 and 8 November.

Also joining Polley and Jelly in Essex are news editor Claire Sawyer, late breakfast producer Lois Worrow and sports journalist James Patient.

Rob Jelly says he is taking swimming lessons to ensure he is fit and firing for the challenge [BBC]

"I decided to take on the challenge because I really love to swim," Polley said.

"But swimming this far, for this long, and this many days in a row, is never something I’ve done before."

Asked to summarise his thoughts ahead of the challenge in three words, Jelly said: "Not that optimistic."

The Upload presenter said he pledged to get in the pool before he even knew what it would entail.

"I've taken on some pretty big challenges before, but this one is testing my abilities in a whole new way," he added.

"Let's put it this way, I'm taking swimming lessons just to try to complete it - let alone do it quickly."

BBC Essex broadcasts from its studio in New London Road, Chelmsford [Lewis Adams/BBC]

The BBC Essex team, based in Chelmsford, are due to complete their swims at various pools across the county.

Listeners have been encouraged to tune in via the radio or on BBC Sounds and offer their support.

Follow Essex news on BBC Sounds, Facebook, Instagram and X.

More on this story

Related internet links