BBC gets 900 complaints over ‘biased’ King Charles documentary

King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Buckingham Palace on Coronation day - Christopher Openshaw/BBC

A BBC documentary showing the Royal family behind the scenes at the King’s Coronation has received 897 complaints.

Charles III: Coronation Year, which aired on BBC One on Boxing Day, left some viewers complaining that it was biased in favour of the monarchy.

The documentary made up a third of the 2,665 “stage one” complaints about BBC programmes between December 18 and 31.

Summarising the objections, the BBC said: “We received complaints from some viewers who felt the tone of the programme was overly positive.”

It responded: “Charles III: The Coronation Year is a one-off observational documentary that covers a period of historical significance when the King took on new duties and prepared for the first Coronation in this country for 70 years.

“It has unique access and captures personal moments as the King adapts to his new role. Editorial control is retained by the BBC.

“The BBC seeks to reflect a range of viewpoints in news and current affairs coverage of the monarchy.

The 90-minute documentary included the King joking about his 'sausage fingers' - Christopher Openshaw/BBC

Prince William and the King share a light moment in the programme - BBC/PA

“Earlier in 2023, when documenting the Coronation, Panorama on BBC One examined the structures and finances that surround the Royal Family and featured a newly commissioned poll about attitudes to the monarchy.

“On Radio 4, the Today programme had a debate on whether the UK needs a monarchy and The World This Weekend looked at its future.

“Overall, we have explored a range of perspectives on the monarchy, and will continue to do so.”

The number of complaints would have left the programme just outside the top ten most complained-about programmes of 2023.

That list included the King’s actual Coronation in May, which received 8,421 objections - not for its content but for a comment made by actress Adjoa Andoh during the broadcast about the “terribly white” Buckingham Palace balcony.

A moment from the documentary which takes a look behind the scenes of the Coronation in May 2023 - BBC

The corporation received a record 109,741 complaints over the coverage of Prince Philip’s death in 2021, with those viewers arguing it had been too ubiquitous.

The 90-minute documentary about the Coronation was made by Oxford Films and showed the new King and Queen preparing for their Westminster Abbey service.

It featured an interview with the Princess Royal and footage of the Wales family in rehearsals at the Abbey.

It saw Princess Anne speak about the death of her late mother, Prince William tickle his father’s cheek, and the King joke about his “sausage fingers”.