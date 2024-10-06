BBC legend details 'struggles' as he steps down after 58 years – details

Latest Stories
- HuffPost
George Conway Calls This 1 Insult From Bill O'Reilly A 'Tremendous Honor'
Things got heated over an ad attacking Donald Trump from Conway's political action committee, the Anti-Psychopath PAC.
- Deadline
Halle Berry Calls Out “Shady S—” In Hollywood After Director’s Claim She Was Given Fake X-Men Script
Halle Berry has called out “shady s—” in Hollywood, responding to a revelation by director Matthew Vaughn over the X-Men franchise. An interview clip has resurfaced from last year’s New York Comic Con, where the British director claimed that he quit X-Men 3 (released in 2006) after Berry was sent a fake script to entice …
- People
Why Was John Amos Fired from “Good Times?” The Late Actor Spoke About His Shocking Exit in a 2020 Interview
John Amos played tough but loving patriarch James Evans Sr. on the CBS hit show
- HuffPost
'Apprentice' Filmmakers Detail Struggle To Sell Amid 'Cowardice' Fueled By Trump
The satirical look at Trump's rise to power as a New York City businessman was almost blocked entirely, spurring the creators behind it to speak out.
- People
Elizabeth Taylor's Son Recalls 'Unpleasant Taunts' About His Mother's Sex Life from Boarding School Classmates
Christopher Wilding recalls one of the most intense times in his mother's personal life in the docuseries 'Elizabeth Taylor: Rebel Superstar'
- Deadline
No One’s Laughing Now: ‘Joker Folie à Deux’ Falls Down With $39M-$40M Opening: How The Sequel Went Sideways – Sunday Box Office
SUNDAY AM: “This isn’t a box office marketplace problem, this is a creative development problem,” declared one movie marketing vet this weekend over Warner Bros’ bold swing with a foul Joker: Folie à Deux, which at a production cost of $190M+ net is coming in way, way, way below forecasts at $39M, steeper than the …
- People
Michael J. Fox Doesn't Think His Daughters Have Ever Seen “Back to the Future II”
The actor plays Marty McFly and his daughter, Marlene McFly, in the 1989 sci-fi sequel
- WWD
Pamela Anderson Embraces Subtle Volume in Soft Blush Shawl Ensemble for ‘The Last Showgirl’ Premiere During Zurich Film Festival
The actress is the recipient of the Golden Eye Award at the 2024 festival.
- BuzzFeed
People Are Sharing The Reasons Why They're Still Single, And I'm Genuinely Curious If You Can Relate
"I can’t understand people who feel they need another in their life to feel complete. I’m 65 and loving my life."
- Deadline
New Bridget Jones Film Is “Very Sad,” Hugh Grant Reveals
The next instalment of Bridget Jones’s Diary will be “very, very sad,” as revealed by one of its stars, Hugh Grant. Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, the fourth film in the series, is set for release on Valentine’s Day 2025, with Grant set to reprise his role of womaniser Daniel Cleaver, alongside Renee Zellweger …
- People
Tom Selleck Is 'Frustrated' By Blue Bloods Cancellation, Believes Show Was 'Taken for Granted'
"During those last eight shows, I haven't wanted to talk about an ending for 'Blue Bloods', but about it still being wildly successful," Selleck said
- People
Richie Sambora Celebrates Daughter Ava's 27th Birthday with 'Quality' Time as He Shares New Song (Exclusive)
Sambora's new song 'We'll Get By' is an ode to making it through life's challenges
- BuzzFeed
27 Hilarious Tweets From Just This Weekend
"my son ordering a 'well done' steak bc he thought it meant they would do a better job."
- Indiewire
The 9 Best New Shows on Netflix in October
Keri Russell, Kit Connor, and Tim Robinson anchor a necessarily robust October schedule on Netflix.
- Variety
‘Saturday Night Live’: Weekend Update Takes Aim at Diddy’s Legal Troubles, Daniel Day-Lewis’ New Acting Role and More
On “Weekend Update,” hosts Michael Che and Colin Jost took jabs at some of Hollywood’s heaviest hitters, like Oscar winner Daniel Day-Lewis and rapper Diddy. Che took aim at rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs, who has been accused of sex trafficking and sexual assault. “It was reported that the U.S. added 245,000 new jobs. Unfortunately, they …
- People
Tyler Hynes Teases His 'Preparation' Ahead of Taylor Swift-Inspired Kansas City Chiefs Hallmark Christmas Movie (Exclusive)
Hynes told PEOPLE that being in the upcoming rom-com was "a dream"
- TVLine.com
SEAL Team Season Was ‘90% Written’ When Cancellation News Hit: ‘I Had Three Acts to Land the Plane,’ Says EP
No easy days for a SEAL Team showrunner. Speaking with TVLine ahead of this Sunday’s series finale on Paramount+, SEAL Team showrunner Spencer Hudnut detailed how at the time that the “final season” news got handed down, back in November 2023, he was nearly done writing Season 7. Some “rejiggering,” including a new fate for …
- Variety
Box Office: ‘Joker 2’ Singing Off-Key With $20 Million Opening Day
“Joker: Folie à Deux” is off to a shaky performance at the domestic box office after earning $20 million from 4,102 locations across Friday and preview screenings. Rivals project that Warner Bros.’ sequel to the 2019 DC Comic book film “Joker” will open south of $50 million. Heading into the weekend, “Joker 2” was expected …
- Deadline
Saoirse Ronan Addresses ‘Narnia’ Rumors: Greta Gerwig “Hasn’t Asked Me Yet”
Four-time Oscar nominee Saoirse Ronan is pretty sure she’ll be in Greta Gerwig’s Netflix reimagining of The Chronicles of Narnia — sort of, kind of, maybe. During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Outrun star discussed everything from her latest indie project, now out in theaters, to her losing streak at the Academy …
- Variety
Kamala Harris To Make First Late Night Appearance as Presidential Nominee This Tuesday on ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’
Vice President Kamala Harris is heading back to CBS’ “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” marking the Democratic presidential candidate’s first late night interview since landing the nomination in August. Harris will appear this Tuesday, Oct. 8, on “The Late Show” (which airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET). According to CBS, Harris’ appearance this Tuesday …