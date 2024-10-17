BBQ Lime Chicken Turns Your Tailgate Into A Clean Plate

Lindsay Funston
·1 min read

Yields: 6 servings

Prep Time: 15 mins

Total Time: 40 mins

Ingredients

  • 1 c.

    all-purpose flour

  • 2 lb.

    chicken tenders

  • 2 c.

    panko bread crumbs

  • 3

    large eggs

  • Kosher salt

  • Freshly ground black pepper

  • 1 c.

    barbecue sauce

  • 1/2 c.

    packed brown sugar

  • Juice of 2 limes

  • 1 tsp.

    garlic powder

  • Ranch dressing, for serving (optional)

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 425°. In a large resealable plastic bag, combine flour and chicken tenders and shake until fully coated.

  2. Set up a dredging station: In one shallow bowl, put bread crumbs, and in another shallow bowl, whisk together eggs and 2 tablespoons water. Dip chicken in egg mixture, then coat in bread crumbs. Transfer to prepared baking sheet and season generously with salt and pepper.

  3. Bake until golden and crispy, 20 to 25 minutes.

  4. Meanwhile, in a small saucepan over low heat, whisk together barbecue sauce, brown sugar, lime juice, and garlic powder. Simmer 5 minutes.

  5. In a large bowl, toss baked chicken in sauce until coated. Serve with ranch, if desired.

