BBQ Lime Chicken Turns Your Tailgate Into A Clean Plate
Yields: 6 servings
Prep Time: 15 mins
Total Time: 40 mins
Ingredients
1 c.
all-purpose flour
2 lb.
chicken tenders
2 c.
panko bread crumbs
3
large eggs
Kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper
1 c.
barbecue sauce
1/2 c.
packed brown sugar
Juice of 2 limes
1 tsp.
garlic powder
Ranch dressing, for serving (optional)
Directions
Preheat oven to 425°. In a large resealable plastic bag, combine flour and chicken tenders and shake until fully coated.
Set up a dredging station: In one shallow bowl, put bread crumbs, and in another shallow bowl, whisk together eggs and 2 tablespoons water. Dip chicken in egg mixture, then coat in bread crumbs. Transfer to prepared baking sheet and season generously with salt and pepper.
Bake until golden and crispy, 20 to 25 minutes.
Meanwhile, in a small saucepan over low heat, whisk together barbecue sauce, brown sugar, lime juice, and garlic powder. Simmer 5 minutes.
In a large bowl, toss baked chicken in sauce until coated. Serve with ranch, if desired.
