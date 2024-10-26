At the BCRF Luncheon, the Dress Code Was a Pop of Pink

Each year, the top breast cancer researchers around the world wear pink and come together for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation’s Symposium and Awards Luncheon. Yesterday’s ceremony took place at the New York Hilton Midtown, where Dr. Judy Garber, MD, MPH, and the nonprofit The Pink Agenda, clad in the hue, were honored with the Jill Rose Award for Scientific Excellence and the Sandra Taub Humanitarian Award, respectively. Known for its medical breakthroughs, the BCRF is the world’s largest private funder of breast cancer research. In 2024 alone, it has donated over $70 million in grants to 260 researchers, many of whom were also honored at the event.

Dr. Garber, the BCRF’s Scientific Director, was presented with an award by the organization’s founding Scientific Director Dr. Larry Norton, MD, and celebrated for her “contributions to clinical and translational cancer genetics that have advanced the care of patients and families with hereditary breast cancers,” according to a release. “I am grateful that we can come together in a place of optimism to celebrate the incredible progress we have made together, made against breast cancer, and to redouble our efforts to accelerate our progress to benefit everyone,” she said onstage.



Neil Iyengar, MD, gave The Pink Agenda their award. Nicole Seagriff and Amanda Quick accepted the accolade on behalf of the group, which specifically focuses on finding a cure for breast cancer in young people. They were honored for their “extraordinary efforts to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer research.”

Donna McKay, BCRF president and CEO; Anne Thompson, Emmy-winning journalist; William P. Lauder; Kinga Lampert; and Roslyn Goldstein all gave remarks at the lunch. Other attendees included Candace Bushnell, Mandy Gonzalez, Sara Snider, and Emma Myles.

Prior to the lunch, a symposium titled “Preventing Breast Cancer: Progress in Treatments Leads the Way” was moderated by Dr. Norton and Dr. Garber and featured panelists Abenaa M. Brewster, MD, MHS; Lisa A. Carey, MD, SCM, FASCO; and Robert H. Vonderheide, MD, D.PHIL.

