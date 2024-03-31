Beaming King Charles and Queen Camilla lead royals at Easter Sunday service - best photos

(Getty Images)

King Charles and Queen Camilla were all smiles on Sunday as they stepped out to attend the annual Easter Mattins Service at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

The royal couple arrived via car in high spirits with the monarch, 75, looking his usual dapper self in a smart coat and a blue tie. It marked his first major public appearance since his cancer diagnosis was announced in February.

Charles and Camilla appeared in high spirits (Getty Images)

Queen Camilla, meanwhile, appeared radiant in a regal emerald green dress which she paired with a matching hat and black suede boots. She accessorised with a quilted black Chanel handbag and completed her springtime outfit with a slick of rosy pink lipstick and a pop of blush.

Queen Camilla looked her usual polished self in emerald green (Getty Images)

Upon arrival, they were pictured waving at royal well-wishers who had gathered to catch a glimpse of the King and Queen.

The royals attended the Easter Mattins service at Windsor Castle (Getty Images)

They were joined by a number of senior royals including Princess Anne and her husband Sir Timothy Laurence, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York who all arrived shortly before the King and Queen.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh beamed as they arrived at church (Getty Images)

For the special occasion, Duchess Sophie wowed in a vivid purple coat which she teamed with a cream button hat, whilst her husband Prince Edward looked dapper in a pinstripe suit. The couple were also joined by their son James, Earl of Wessex, 16, who donned a smart blue suit.

The Earl of Wessex donned a smart navy suit for the special occasion (Getty Images)

Echoing Queen Camilla's springlike green outfit were Princess Anne who looked chic in a mint green coat and a green feathered hat, and Sarah Ferguson who made a bold statement in a fern-hued dress.

Princess Anne looked lovely in mint green (Getty Images)

The Prince and Princess of Waleswere nonetheless not in attendance following Princess Kate's emotional cancer diagnosis announcement. It's thought that the Wales' will celebrate Easter privately, most likely at their second home Anmer Hall. They will be joined by their three children Prince George, ten, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five, who aren't due back in the classroom until 17 April.

Following the service, the royals usually return to Windsor Castle for a traditional roast lamb lunch. While it's not known if the royal family all take part in an Easter egg hunt, events are usually held for visitors at royal residences up and down the country.

Story continues

Sunday's Easter service comes after Queen Camilla represented her husband at this year's Royal Maundy service which took place at Worcester Cathedral in the West Midlands. During the service, Camilla presented 75 women and 75 men - signifying the King's age - with two purses, one red and one white, filled with Maundy money.

The Right Reverend Dr John Inge, Bishop of Worcester Cathedral greeted Queen Camilla ahead of The Royal Maundy Service at Worcester Cathedral (Getty Images)

In a pre-recorded address played at the service, King Charles, 75, spoke of his "great sadness" at not being able to attend amid his ongoing treatment.

The King added: "The act of worship, here in Worcester Cathedral, reminds me of the pledge I made at the beginning of the coronation service – to follow Christ’s example 'not to be served but to serve'. That I have always tried to do and continue to do, with my whole heart."

King Charles has scaled back his public appearances amid ongoing treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer. At the time of his diagnosis, the palace released a statement which read: "During the King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer."

King Charles is undergoing treatment for cancer (Getty Images)

While His Majesty postponed public-facing engagements, he is continuing to do certain administrative tasks including official paperwork. On 5 February, the palace shared a statement which read: "His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual."

It continued: "The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible."

The monarch underwent treatment for an enlarged prostate earlier this year (Getty Images)

Queen Camilla offered royal fans a major update on Charles's health back in early February. During an engagement at Salisbury Cathedral in Wiltshire, she told a critical care paramedic: "He's doing extremely well under the circumstances, he's very touched by all the letters and the messages the public have been sending from everywhere - that's very cheering."

Peter Phillips spoke candidly about his uncle's frustration surrounding his health (Getty Images)

Elsewhere, Peter Phillipsrecently sat down for an interview with Sky News Australia where he detailed the monarch's "frustration." During the candid chat, the King's nephew explained: "I think, ultimately, he's hugely frustrated. He's frustrated that he can't get on and do everything that he wants to be able to do," Peter said. "But he is very pragmatic [and] he understands that there's a period of time that he really needs to focus on himself."