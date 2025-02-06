Bear Grylls' remote private island home with controversial waterslide

Celebrity Bear Hunt star Bear Grylls didn't just buy a house in a remote Welsh location - he bought an entire island!

The 50-year-old purchased the island back in 2001 with his wife Shara Cannings Knight and the couple even had a photoshoot at the time, showcasing their new estate.

The island is St Tudwal's Island West on the Llŷn Peninsula at Abersoch, North Wales. Speaking to The Timesabout the unique location, he explained: "The island had a 200-year-old lighthouse and two lightkeeper’s cottages, but [the houses] were derelict with no power, no water, no roof and rats."

Bear and Shara Grylls after they purchased their island (Christopher Jones/Shutterstock)

The food shop is an interesting task as they have to climb on board an inflatable boat to go across to the mainland. "It took about ten years to gain permission to build a slipway on the island, which we finished about three years ago. It has been life-changing for us. Previously we had to keep a boat on a mooring, row ashore and walk a mile up the beach with all the shopping."

Holly Willoughby and Bear Grylls in Celebrity Bear Hunt

Promoting his new show, Celebrity Bear Hunt, Bear spoke about his island life, where he has raised three sons, Jesse, 21, Marmaduke, 18, and Huckleberry, 15. He said: "We've made some amazing memories living there and spending time with the boys on the island over the years, and just being able to have that space to enjoy nature, has been really special. But people always think that we must have somewhere really nice inside to go and all these fancy things but it’s not like that at all."

Council concerns

In 2013, Bear got in trouble with the council over an 80ft waterslide he installed on the cliff edge into the sea.

It was ruled that the star breached planning rules by installing the slide off the coast of Abersoch, and he then removed it. The adventurer claimed that he never intended for it to be a permanent fixture anyway.

Swanky second home

Bear's second home is very different – it's a penthouse in Battersea Power Station, which he uses to be able to work in London.

"We were attracted to Battersea Power Station because it was a chance to own a bit of history that we could pass on down through the family," Bear told the MailOnline.

Battersea Power Station is where Bear's second home is (Battersea Power Station)

For Celebrity Bear Hunt, the star flew to Costa Rica to put celebrities like Mel B and Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen through their paces. Holly Willoughby takes on a presenting role in this unique show where the stars have to evade being captured by survival expert Bear.

Fans are loving Netflix's new reality series, Celebrity Bear Hunt, with one viewer hailing the show as "the most entertaining new thing" on the streaming platform. Another added: "Really enjoying this so far! Looking forward to seeing how the dynamics progress #CelebrityBearHunt."