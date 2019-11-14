Beat Black Friday and save 30% off with Coach's Ready, Set, Holiday sale

Kate Mendonca
Shopping Editor

Looking for gifts ideas, deals and shopping hacks? Check out Yahoo Canada's holiday page.

It looks like Black Friday has come early - at least if you’re looking to save big at Coach

Starting today, you can get a head start on your holiday shopping while saving on regular priced merchandise in stores and online. Using the code SAVE30, you’ll receive 30% off of selected handbags and shoes for women and men, along with jewelry, watches and more. 

While this sale may be on until Dec. 2, you’ll want to act fact if you’re looking to snag your favourites before they sell out. Ahead, shop our top picks from Coach’s Ready, Set, Holiday event for all the gift inspiration you need. 

For Him

Compact Id Wallet

SHOP IT: Coach, $136 (originally $195)

Metropolitan Soft Push Lock Brief

SHOP IT: Coach, $399 (originally $570)

Tech Napa Gloves

SHOP IT: Coach, $122 (originally $175)

Signature Cashmere Scarf

SHOP IT: Coach, $192 (originally $275)

Signature Buckle Cut-To-Size Reversible Belt

SHOP IT: Coach, $158 (originally $225)

For Her

Riley Top Handle 18

SHOP IT: Coach, $385 (originally $550)

Bowery Bootie

SHOP IT: Coach, $192 (originally $275)

Charlie Bucket Bag

SHOP IT: Coach, $346 (originally $495)

Skinny Wallet

SHOP IT: Coach, $122 (originally $175)

Delancey Watch With Floral Applique

SHOP IT: Coach, $122 (originally $175)

