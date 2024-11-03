Beat the chill: 12 great men’s coats for wrapping up in style

It’s always good to be prepared for anything the weather throws at you. Your coat purchase is arguably the biggest spend in your wardrobe and the aim is to buy something that lasts several years and sits out trends. This season more than ever designers and stores are championing classic styles in a neutral colour palette that will seamlessly work in your wardrobe.

Whether you opt for a long tailored coat, a style that dominated the Milan runways, from clean lined and ankle-length at Gucci to all-black at Valentino and oversized boxy 80s styles at Emporio Armani. Or choose functionality with a water-resistant trench or puffer coat that will keep you cosy.

Check, £189, Harry Lambert X Zara, zara.com

Change up a neutral colour for a check and stand out from the crowd. This trench is from Harry Lambert’s Cutie Circus collaboration with Zara and features a curved collar detail and generous patch pockets, the fit is cut slightly loose. Wear with a bold sweater and wide leg cords and trainers.

The drop shoulder creates a relaxed shape that allows for layers underneath. The minimal cut works well over officewear or to smarten up a more casual jeans and hoodie look.

If in doubt opt for classic black. It can be styled up or down to work for smart and casual occasions. Top tip: keep a lint roller by the front door for a quick refresh before you leave the house.

A classic trench is a failsafe for elevating even a tracksuit and trainers look. Tie the belt behind and wear open for a nonchalant billowing effect. In blustery weather pop the collar up and button up.

Part of the JW Anderson for Uniqlo collection this wool-blend coat is inspired by traditional Donegal tweed, it offers a wallet friendly way to tap into the popular heritage trend. Looks great over knitwear or layered over a shirt look with workwear trousers and sturdy boots.

If you’re looking for more of a statement coat, change up a neutral colour for a bold check, (also available in a terracotta and black colorway), style with a cap, sweatshirt and chinos for a preppy spin.

Traditionally shorter in length, a car coat sits above the knee. This take is 100% wool in a classic dogtooth check with a contrast brown under the collar and on the concealed button stand. It’s neat style makes it an ideal coat choice for smarter occasions.

This chocolate brown, classic double-breasted coat made from a warm woollen blend has wide lapels giving it a vintage edge. Best styled by keeping things traditional and layer with a heavy-gauge knit and cotton drill chinos paired with a chunky boot.

For fans of military inspired fashion, it’s both functional and stylish. Not to mention, the heavy wool coat provides the perfect amount of warmth for the autumn weather. Tailored with a comfortably relaxed silhouette makes this a timeless classic and a perfect everyday urban option.

Oversized puffer jacket, £75, asos.com

A puffer coat is the closest thing you’ll get to staying in bed, ideal for an early morning start and a long day travelling. The long line oversized silhouette and drawstring hood make this a top coat for the coldest winter days.

Blue herringbone coat, £229, arket.com

This wool blend coat with a herringbone pattern is an elegant everyday option and works well both over suits and with a more relaxed day-to-evening look. The double-breasted knee-length style with slanted front pockets and added small coin pocket inside goes the extra mile on elevated detailing.

A robust take on the car coat silhouette in an Italian wool blend, style up with a check scarf and smart boots. Available in sizes S – XXXL this is the perfect cold weather coat that will last for many winters to come.