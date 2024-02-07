How the Beatles conquered New York – 60 years on

US citizens in the grips of Beatlemania gathered outside the Plaza Hotel in 1964 to catch a glimpse of the visiting Liverpuddlians - Popperfoto

Had you been standing at the south-east corner of Central Park 60 years ago today, the setting might have looked – for the most part – pretty similar to how it does this morning.

True, there would have been more classic cars – a fair few Chevys and Caddys; no Teslas – easing along West 59th Street. And there would not have been an Apple store at the junction with Fifth Avenue – its logo gleaming with that promise of must-have tech. But the essence of the scene would have been the same – a semi-skeletal bareness to the trees in New York’s great green space; oak, sycamore and beech branches swaying beneath a pale winter sky. And the grand dame of the picture would have been there too. As it had been since 1907; the Plaza Hotel, pulsing with an aura of finesse and high-end lodging – bell-boys and doormen busying themselves with their arriving guests.

The crowd outside would have been rather bigger, of course. Much bigger, because of four of the guests who were checking in that day; four young men from distant Liverpool, making their first journey across the Atlantic, bound on tides of excitement and goodwill.

Touch down: George Harrison, John Lennon, Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney disembark at the newly-renamed JFK airport - Getty

If you are ever prone to glancing at the calendar and murmuring to yourself that “time flies”, then the “news” that it is now an exact six decades since the Beatles first landed in New York – on Feb 7 1964 – will surely cause you to repeat the exclamation. If you were a direct witness to those events – the first footsteps of the “British Invasion”, which saw rock bands from these shores “break America” in a way that few generations have subsequently – even if only through a television screen, then all the following will sound very familiar. But if you weren’t there, or weren’t around, it is a story which bears the retelling. Not least because, for all that time has flown, it still echoes around the city.

The crowd outside the Plaza Hotel was not the first such mass of bodies that Lennon, McCartney, Harrison and Starr had encountered as their fame sky-rocketed. It wasn’t even the first that day. They had touched down in the Big Apple a few hours earlier; the idea of a fresh era underscored by the fact that even the airport had a new identity.

Just over two months earlier, John F Kennedy had been assassinated in Dallas, and as of Christmas Eve (1963), what had been Idlewild Airport was now named in the fallen president’s honour. There was a chaotic press conference here, the four musicians sharply suited but visibly taken aback by the many microphones and questions thrust into their faces – Lennon smoothing his hair with his hands, Harrison leaning forward to drawl a sardonic “let the feasting begin” as matters got underway. And while the airport reception party of 5,000 was replaced by a more manageable cluster of 400 fans when the band reached the Plaza, they still needed an escort of 50 police officers to get into Manhattan.

The Fab Four were given a warm welcome - Getty

There would be further interviews, in calmer circumstances, within the sanctuary of the hotel. On the morning of Feb 10, the four of them fielded a series of inane queries from a CBS TV reporter. McCartney, in particular, seemed to be in the mood to give a silly answer to a silly question, reacting to an inquiry as to the meaning of the band’s name with “we could have been called The Shoes,” and replying “quite a long time; 23 years ago, was the last time I had one” – when asked how long he left it between haircuts. The twinkle-eyed joke inherent in this statement – he was still only 21 – went unnoticed.

But by then, the world had changed. Or, at least, it had changed even further. On the evening before (Feb 9), the Beatles had taken to American prime-time television, playing The Ed Sullivan Show. It was not unprecedented for a rock ’n’ roll act to appear on this Sunday-night staple – Elvis, famously, had done so three times, in 1956 and 1957, blazing a fiery trail that Lennon, McCartney, Harrison and Starr were now following. But eight years on from Presley’s part-censored gyrations (notoriously, he was filmed from the waist up on his second Sullivan appearance, to hide the “suggestive” movement of his hips), this youthful music had taken root as a cultural force. News that The Beatles would play for Sullivan at what was then known as Studio 50 sparked pandemonium – there were around 50,000 individual requests for tickets to a theatre that boasted just 728 seats.

The Beatles first live US performance on CBS's Ed Sullivan Show - Mirrorpix

Little wonder that so many eyes watched the broadcast. Five songs were performed – All My Loving, She Loves You, I Saw Her Standing There and I Want To Hold Your Hand, plus a cover of the Meredith Wilson track Till There Was You – and America looked on agog. On a normal night, Sullivan – a light-entertainment colossus – would expect to pull in 21 million viewers. Estimates put the overall figure for Feb 9 at 73 million – 45 per cent of television sets in use on the evening, and 40 per cent of the US population at the time.

This was not the end of the live music. On the following Wednesday (Feb 12), the Beatles played a pair of concerts at Carnegie Hall, the Midtown Manhattan temple to classical music that had seen and heard nothing like it before. Well, almost. As with Presley shaking his hips on Sullivan’s stage, the much-repeated claim that the Liverpuddlians broke a mould that evening is not quite true – guitar pioneers Bill Haley and His Comets had plugged in under Carnegie lights in May 1955. But the former swing singer had not provoked the screams which greeted Lennon and co when they arrived at the venue, nor when they produced a pair of identical 12-song sets; one at 7.45pm, the second at 11.15pm. Here, the five tracks from the Sullivan broadcast were joined by another seven – covers of Roll Over Beethoven (Chuck Berry), Twist And Shout (The Top Notes) and Long Tall Sally (Little Richard), plus originals From Me To You, This Boy, I Wanna Be Your Man and Please Please Me. The last chord rang out just before midnight.

Perhaps it still does. The Beatles played three cities on that first foray over the ocean. But where the other two have lost their ties to that wild week in late winter – the Washington Coliseum, in the capital, played on Feb 11, has not been a functioning venue since 1970, and is now largely office space; the Hotel Deauville, on Collins Avenue in Miami, the scene of the tour’s closing gig on Feb 16, was demolished as recently as November 2022 – New York is still, in some senses, attached to the Beatlemania of 1964.

Carnegie Hall is still there, naturally, as it has been since 1891. And it remains a neo-Renaissance shrine to orchestral manoeuvres – though one whose fabled acoustics have amplified the twang of a guitar many more times since I Want To Hold Your Hand bounced around its interior. The track will do so once again on Feb 24, via a 60th anniversary covers-band celebration of those two gigs (carnegiehall.org – from £24).

Ed Sullivan tries out Paul McCartney's Hofner violin bass during rehearsals for the show in 1964 - Getty

Studio 50 lives on too, at 1697 Broadway. It was renamed “The Ed Sullivan Theater” in 1967, four years before the Sunday-night television programme’s 23-year run came to a close in 1971. But while the host has changed, the purpose – light-hearted evening entertainment – remains. As of September 2015, the main attraction is The Late Show with Stephen Colbert – Colbert having taken over said chat show when David Letterman stepped down after 22 years earlier that summer (see edsullivan.com and cbs.com for more information and tickets).

As for the Beatles themselves… John Lennon lingers, of course, tragically and unforgettably, on the west flank of the park, a mile’s stroll from the Plaza Hotel, where the Strawberry Fields memorial keeps watch – a few metres from the spot where he fell to the pavement outside the Dakota Building in 1980. McCartney is still in town too. Or, to be accurate, will be back this summer, at the Brooklyn Museum, via “Paul McCartney Photographs 1963-64: Eyes of the Storm”; his own caught-on-film recollections of those manic days (Brooklyn Museum; May 3-August 18). He may no longer be a wise-cracking 21-year-old, but the smile and the music remains – even if the need to field questions about the length of time between his hair-cuts does not.

Paul McCartney's previously unseen photographs from the period are now going on display - Paul Grover for The Telegraph

