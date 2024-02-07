Beauty Notes: your definitive guide to the latest trends, treatments and products in 2024

Brighter things: the latest beauty news from ES Magazine (Popperfoto via Getty Images)

THE SECRET TO INTERNAL YOUTH

Who wants to live forever? Okay, not forever but a little longer? Look to Mayfair’s newly opened Galen Clinic, spearheaded by Dr Andreas Androulakakis, a surgeon with over 35 years of expertise in facial, body and reconstructive surgery. The key, he says, isn’t just going under the knife (though the clinic does boast a state-of-the-art theatre), but rather looking at wellbeing more holistically, from NAD+ IV drips to cutting-edge tech like the Sofwave (your weapon of choice to combat slack jowls). Add to this an in-depth analysis of your metabolic age and you’re promised a roadmap to a longer, healthier future. 9 Queen Anne Street, W1 (thegalenclinic.com)

Kama Ayurveda's flagship outpost in Westbourne Grove

PIN DROP: Kama Ayurveda

The latest kid on the Westbourne Grove beauty block is Kama Ayurveda, a candy-striped treasure trove of centuries-old ayurvedic (‘ayur’ means life or nature, ‘veda’ means wisdom or knowledge) formulations full of rich, health-giving natural ingredients. Start with your illuminating consultation with a bona fide ayurvedic doctor who will advise you on anything to change in your diet, beauty and mental well-being regimen before allowing massage therapist Elena to lead you downstairs to her lair. There, she will pummel, squeeze and massage your face and shoulders, and lavish oils, creams, exfoliators and masks on to your skin until all of your tension has floated away and you have the plump cheeks and soft, glowing skin of a particularly radiant peach.

The Legendary Glow Facial, £120. 207 Westbourne Grove, W11 (kamaayurveda.com)

ON YOUR MARKS, GET SET

The countdown is on for the London Marathon. Try these trainers on for size to put a little spring in your step

Running mates: the best trainers for the London Marathon

NIKE Pegasus 40

The ultimate in road running, this updated version of the classic Pegasus has greater breathability and works for both marathons or your daily jog. £119.95 (nike.com)

ON Cloudeclipse

With its thick midsole and soft cushioning, you’ll enjoy a smooth roll-through from heel to toe. Makes a gruelling road run feel like you’re on pillowy clouds. £170 (on-running.com)

TRACKSMITH Eliot Runner

If the American track star aesthetic is your vibe, look no further than Tracksmith, which draws from preppy New England style. £198 (tracksmith.com)

NEW BALANCE FuelCell SuperComp elite 4

Ready for race day? You will be with this zingy new iteration of the FuelCell, which is even lighter and more responsive. £260 (newbalance.co.uk)

The Rise of the SPF serum

Gone are the SPFs you knew as a child which would leave a white cast all over your skin. Now, things are sophisticated, with formulas catering to every skin type and proclivity. Top of the most wanted SPFs at the moment are serums you’ll find on most beauty insider’s shelves, and for good reason: providing high protection while remaining slippy and lightweight, they hydrate and never, ever bobble under foundation. Here are the best:

The best SPF serums out now

HELLO SUNDAY The One That’s a Serum SPF 50

Very your-skin-but-more-glossy, with antioxidants and hyaluronic acid to care for skin while on. £22 (culbeauty.co.uk)

NAKED SUNDAYS SPF50 Clear Glow Radiant Sun

A powerhouse of squalene, jojoba and blue light protection. £35 (sephora.co.uk)

ALPHA H Dawn to Dusk SPF 50+

Very, very silky, this one is a wizard at keeping skin hydrated thanks to vitamin E. £29.59 (https://www.lookfantastic.com/)

SALTEE City SPF+

Ideal for anyone who wishes to be protected while dashing around town thanks to the hydrating panthenol and regenerative black ginger extract. £38 (spacenk.com)

The treatment rooms at Martine De Richeville in Marylebone

PIN DROP: Martine De Richeville

Lymphatic drainage was all the rage last year, and with good reason. Employing rhythmic massage, the aim is to move toxins gently towards the body’s lymph nodes to depuff and streamline. Martine De Richeville’s body remodelage treatments go a step further, moulding and rolling areas of stubborn fat under the skin to increase oxygen circulation and get things moving in the right direction. A note, dear reader: it is not painless or Zen to start with (though the new Marylebone treatment rooms are). But after a series of three to six treatments, expect improved skin tone, less puffiness and a tighter silhouette. £180 for 50mins, 42 Manchester Street, W1 (martinedericheville.com)

Carry on - your beauty travel essentials

The Essentials: Four perfect picks for the seasoned traveller

LA BONNE BROSSE NO2 The Essential Petite Brush

The Rolls-Royce of travel brushes — the combination bristles promote good scalp health as well as catching pesky residue on strands. £95 (harveynichols.com)BAINA Roman Pool Towel

If the thought of scratchy, standard-issue beach towels makes you shudder, raise your game with this creation by antipodean brand Baina, which comes in a helpful XL iteration, too. £46 (farfetch.com)

SURI sustainable electric toothbrushes

Nearly 4billion toothbrushes are discarded a year and are notoriously difficult to recycle. These sonic versions from Suri have plant-based heads and bristles, and are dentist approved. £75 (trysuri.com)

VERDEN HERBANUM Hand cream

Cold climates to hot (and back again) can wreak havoc on the hands. This nourishing formula boasts delicate herbal notes that are instantly calming. £25 (selfridges.com)