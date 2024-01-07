New beauty products for 2024: 10 of the best

Photograph: Alix Minde/Getty Images

The rhetoric around new year, new you is a tired, unimaginative marketing ploy. While I’m aware that every week I recommend new (and pre-existing) beauty products, the point is not for you to go out and buy them all. The point is to arm you with information so you can make informed choices. Change for the sake of change is unnecessary; just because we have ushered in the new year doesn’t mean everything needs to be totally new. And that goes for your beauty products. If it’s working, carry on. That said, how often do you really evaluate your products? Is the lip colour and texture you’ve long adored still flattering? Does your foundation still do the job? Does it look like skin or does it look like “makeup”? And is it the right shade for winter? Your moisturiser/serum, does it still deliver? I always remind people that skin is not static, it changes and so we need to adapt. And what about your scent? Does that need a shake-up? Is the scent you are wearing still clinging on to who you were 20 years ago? Essentially, there might be a lot of products in your makeup repertoire that have long lost their spark – a bit like a relationship. So let’s re-evaluate. Not because it’s a new year, but because it makes sense to have products that are fit for purpose.

1. MZ Skin Advanced Retinol Complex Serum £110, mzskin.com

2. Glow Recipe Cloudberry Bright Essence Toner £34, cultbeauty.co.uk

3. CeraVe Advanced Repair Ointment £14, lookfantastic.com

4. Laura Mercier Real Flawless Weightless Perfecting Concealer £28, libertylondon.com

5. Jo Malone London Red Hibiscus Cologne Intense £106, jomalone.co.uk

6. Nécessaire The Body Retinol £56, necessaire.com

7. Fresh Lotus Youth Preserve Resurfacing Dream Serum £60, fresh.com

8. Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Smoothing Serum £63, bobbibrown.co.uk

9. Gucci Gloss à Lèvres Lip Gloss £33, sephora.co.uk

10. Rare Beauty Find Comfort Hydrating Hand Cream £18, spacenk.com

