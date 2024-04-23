The beauty spots ruined by tourists (and the undiscovered alternatives)

The 'Stairway to Heaven' in Hawaii, built during World War II, is to be demolished as a result of excessive tourism - Sebastian Kautz/Alamy Stock Photo

A staircase in Hawaii leading to a popular beauty spot is being demolished, after tourists persisted in using the steps that have been off-limits for more than 35 years.

The Haiku Stairs, also known as the ‘Stairway to Heaven’, were built during World War II to provide pedestrian access across the island for the US navy.

The trail, made up of more than 3,000 steps and climbing to 4,000 feet above sea level, officially closed to the public in 1987, but tourists have defied “no trespassing” signs in order to reach one of the best viewpoints on Oahu island.

The Haiku Stairs have become particularly popular in recent years since the rise of social media platforms: the hashtag #haikustairs has been used more than 63,000 times on Instagram.

In 2021, the local council on Oahu island voted unanimously to remove the stairs. In April 2024 it was announced demolition would begin later in the month, a project which will cost US$2.6 million (£2.08 million).

“Due to rampant illegal trespassing, [the] Haiku Stairs is a significant liability and expense for the city, and impacts the quality of life for nearby residents,” Honolulu City Council member Esther Kiaʻāina told Hawaii News Now.

“This decision was predicated upon our respect for the people who live in and around the entrance to the stairs, our respect for our ʻāina [land and sea], and our respect for both the future and the past history of the culture of the Haʻikū community,” said Mayor Blangiardi.

There are, of course, corners of Hawaii that have not been affected by tourism in a negative manner. The Telegraph’s Chris Leadbeater suggests Lanai.

“Spare a thought (because many don’t) for Lanai – which is only the sixth largest of the eight main islands, and often overlooked. This is a shame, because Polihua Beach is lovely, and the quieter vibe makes for holiday heaven,” he writes.

Sadly, the Haiku Stairs isn’t a standalone example of a natural attraction or piece of historic engineering closing due to a rise of tourist footfall.

From a paradise beach in Thailand to a canyon in Iceland, these are the beauty spots that closed to the public and the lesser-known alternatives, welcoming visitors with open arms.

Maya Bay, Thailand

After the release of the 2000 hit film, The Beach, Maya Bay on Ko Ph Phi Le island went on to become one of Thailand’s most popular tourist attractions.

Leonardo DiCaprio sitting on the sand of Maya Bay in a scene from the film 'The Beach' - Moviepix/Getty Images

By the mid 2010s as many as 6,000 tourists arrived per day, who contributed to the environmental degradation of the bay with litter, tourist boats and sun cream destroying the coral reef.

To allow for a period of environmental restoration, in 2018 local authorities took the bold step to close the beach, with no set end date.

Maya Bay eventually fully reopened to the public in 2022, after the pandemic lockdowns, with new rules in place.

Today, boats can no longer dock in the bay, visitor numbers are capped at 3,000 per day between 10am and 4pm only, and there is now a designated part of the bay for swimming.

The alternative: Sok San beach, Cambodia

There are plenty of white sand beaches with turquoise waters across southeast Asia, but without the party crowds or the sunbathing masses.

Writing for The Telegraph, Sean Thomas describes Sok San beach in Cambodia as comprising “seven long, idyllic kilometres of angelically soft white sand shaded by swaying palms and bathed by gentle surf cleverly warmed to a soul-soothing 29.3C.

Sok San beach in Cambodia is seven long, idyllic kilometres of angelically soft white sand - Markus Kortlueke/Alamy Stock Photo

“The obvious comparison for a beach as world class as this is the Maldives, Thailand or Polynesia – and there’s the rub. In all those places you’d be looking at an island rammed with development, making the most of the sand, the sea, the effortless blue skies.

“Here, in Cambodia, that development hasn’t happened.”

Fjadrárgljúfur Canyon, Iceland

The Icelandic Fjaðrárgljúfur Canyon hit the headlines after featuring in the music video for the Justin Bieber track, I’ll Show You, in 2015.

To date, the video has received more than 520 million views, and evidently some Bieber fans have been inspired to see it for themselves. After an explosion of interest in the canyon, in 2019 the Environmental Agency of Iceland announced it would close the site for all but five weeks of the year.

Speaking at the time, Daníel Freyr Jónsson from the Environment Agency of Iceland directly linked the overtourism issues with the music video.

“This gorge used to be fairly little known,” he told RUV, Iceland’s public service broadcaster. “But I think Icelanders have known about it for much longer.

Fjadrárgljúfur Canyon's overtourism problem is linked to its appearance in a Justin Bieber music video - Getty Images/iStockphoto

“The great increase in foot traffic there began after Bieber came. There has been an increase of 50 per cent to 80 per cent between the years 2016, 2017 and 2018.”

The canyon has since closed intermittently, to allow park authorities to restore damaged pathways and to keep tourists at bay during periods of dangerous wintry weather.

The alternative: North Iceland

Most British tourists visiting Iceland typically stick to the so-called “Golden Triangle” around Reykjavik, or the southern coast, which has impressive beaches and a milder climate.

However, Richard Waters argues that people should consider exploring Iceland’s quieter, wilder far north: “With a carpet of freshly fallen snow blanketing silent Siglufjörður, I drive back to Akureyri through tunnelled mountains, along the coast and across the bottle-green interior, and wonder where everybody has gone,” he writes.

Head to Iceland's far north for wilder, more remote landscapes, where the population is even less dense - Moment RF/Getty Images

“At 39,000 square miles, Iceland is a little smaller than Cuba and much of its 340,000-strong population is based in the south.

“No wonder you quickly feel that it’s just you, the rugged elements and those hardy, chocolate-coloured horses.”

Walker Canyon, California

In February 2019, the hillsides of Walker Canyon in Lake Elsinore became something of a social media sensation. When thousands of bright orange poppies cloaked the landscape (in local parlance, a “superbloom”), Instagrammers travelled to the area to capture a photograph.

Local officials complained of “Disneyland size crowds” and brandished the event a #PoppyNightmare on social media channels. Nearby roads were clogged with traffic, and some visitors resorted to parking on the highway and completing their journey on foot.

Visitors flock to admire Lake Elsinore's orange poppies on Walker Canyon - Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Anticipating another superbloom event, in February 2023 the city of Lake Elsinore closed Walker Canyon Road and erected no-parking signs on streets, with police officers on patrol. Officials took the same measure this year.

The Regional Conservation Authority of Western Riverside County warned in early March: “Walker Canyon in Lake Elsinore, known in the region for its beautiful landscapes, is temporarily closed to ensure the public’s safety and protect sensitive habitat.

“During this time, the public is urged to avoid the area and obey posted signs.”

The alternative: Las Trampas Regional Park

On the other end of California, Las Trampas Regional Park has an abundance of open space (5,778 acres).

In spring time its sloping hillsides are carpeted with a rich variety of wildflower, including those Instagrammable Californian poppies.

Las Trampas Regional Park has an abundance of open space - Salil Bhatt/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Visit Tri-Valley California writes: “Las Trampas Regional Park has so much open space that it is one of the most popular places in the Tri-Valley to take your dog on off-leash hikes.”

Mount Everest Base Camp, Tibet

In February 2019, China closed access to Everest base camp on the Tibetan side of the mountain, after a mounting waste problem. Only people with climbing permits were allowed at the camp, meaning tourists could only get as far as a monastery at 5,200m (17,060ft), just below base camp.

The Chinese Base Camp, which is accessible by car, had risen in popularity in the years leading up to its closure – with 40,000 visitors reported in 2015.

The Nepalese Base Camp can only be reached on foot – a hike which typically takes up to two weeks.

Mount Everest Base Camp has become overrun with visitors - Moment RF/Getty Images

The alternative: The Trans Bhutan Trail

Why not dodge Everest entirely, and consider a trip to Bhutan instead?

Michelle Jana Chan writes: “An ancient kingdom and a fresh-faced democracy, Bhutan continues to value cherished traditions, such as Buddhist rituals, national dress and the vernacular architecture of painted and carved wooden farmhouses.

Tiger's Nest Monastery in Paro, Bhutan - Charles O. Cecil / Alamy Stock Photo

The country perfectly combines trekking with cultural experiences, including visits to Buddhist temples, monasteries and nunneries, precariously built on cliff edges, in part hewn from rock.”