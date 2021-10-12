Bed Bath & Beyond is having a crazy flash sale — but only until tomorrow

Want more fall fashion, shopper-approved buys and the hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

Bed Bath & Beyond is having a two-day flash sale and the deals are actually incredible (Photos via bedbathandbeyondca/Instagram & Bed Bath & Beyond)

If you're reading this, the chances are high that you're in the mood for a home decor update. Whether you're looking for something subtle or a head-to-toe revamp, the two-day Bed Bath & Beyond flash sale is a good place to start.

Through Oct. 13, shoppers can save up to 50 per cent on some of the retailer's most-wanted products, including top-rated heated blankets, bathrobes, furniture and more.

Scroll below to check out what's on for offer and take advantage of some of the best deals before they sell out.

Sherpa Reversible Comforter (Photo via Bed Bath & Beyond)

Winter is just around the corner — it's time to snuggle up! This ultra-cozy sherpa comforter is available in four colours: milk, grey, linen and navy.

$60 $80 at Bed Bath & Beyond

Haven Waffle Organic Cotton Robe (Photo via Bed Bath & Beyond)

Now's your chance to take home the robe you've always wanted. This on-sale style features a waffle texture and is made from 100 per cent organic cotton.

$81 $125 at Bed Bath & Beyond

Brookstone Fleece Heated Plush Blanket (Photo via Bed Bath & Beyond)

Heated blankets + Canadian winters = match made in heaven. Take advantage of the Bed Bath & Beyond sale before the snow starts to fall and pick up this cozy heated blanket for 30 per cent off.

$140 $200 at Bed Bath & Beyond

Bee & Willow Embroidered Botanical Square Throw Pillow (Photo via Bed Bath & Beyond)

Hurry! Right now, Bed Bath & Beyond shoppers can save 30 per cent on this pretty embroidered throw pillow, but the deal won't last for long!

$35 $50 at Bed Bath & Beyond

Therapedic 20-Pound Jersey Knit Weighted Blanket (Photo via Bed Bath & Beyond)

Right now, Bed Bath & Beyond shoppers can save 30 per cent on this cozy 20-pound jersey knit weighted blanket from Therapedic. The blanket is also available in 12 and 16-pound variations.

$119 $170 at Bed Bath & Beyond

Wild Sage Savannah Cotton 6-Piece Towel Set (Photo via Bed Bath & Beyond)

This oh-so-soft towel set comes with two bath towels, two washcloths and two hand towels. Plus, there are over ten colours to choose from.

$33 $50 at Bed Bath & Beyond

Bee & Willow Faux Mohair Plaid Square Throw Pillow (Photo via Bed Bath & Beyond)

Who doesn't love a throw pillow? Right now, shoppers can save 30 per cent on this cute faux mohair style.

$35 $50 at Bed Bath & Beyond

Linen/Cotton 3-Piece King Quilt Set (Photo via Bed Bath & Beyond)

Give your bedding situation a serious upgrade with this comfortable three-piece quilt set. The linen/cotton set is available in seven colours, including grey, navy and blush.

$159 $245 at Bed Bath & Beyond

Forest Gate 46-Inch A-Frame Desk with Faux White Marble Top (Photo via Bed Bath & Beyond)

Refresh your home this autumn with this elegant faux marble top desk. The on-sale style is available in four variations, including those with wood tops.

$231 $463 at Bed Bath & Beyond

Nestwell Solid Hemp Shower Curtain (Photo via Bed Bath & Beyond)

During Bed Bath & Beyond's two-day flash sale, shoppers can save 35 per cent on this solid hemp shower curtain. Plus: the bathroom staple is available in eight colours.

$52 $80 at Bed Bath & Beyond

Forest Gate Englewood Entryway Table (Photo via Bed Bath & Beyond)

Spruce up your space and save $67 on this rustic yet industrial wood entryway table.

$378 $445 at Bed Bath & Beyond

Want to see what else is included in the two-day flash sale? Shop all Bed Bath & Beyond flash deals here.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA!