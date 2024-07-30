Beer mat mental health campaign launched in Jersey

A campaign aimed at helping young men open up about their mental health has been launched in Jersey pubs.

Thrive Jersey and Switch Digital said its 'Don't bottle it up' initiative aimed to help those struggling during the summer.

The companies said the risk of suicide in men aged 15-34 was at its highest during the time of large sporting events.

Beer mats will be placed at pubs across the island "containing the relevant information" including charity and community groups islanders can contact.

Switch Digital's chief strategy officer Lynne Capie said the initiative was "designed to get the relevant information to our target audience at a time where research has shown there will be increasing demand".

