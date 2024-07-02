Beetlejuice sequel to premiere at Venice Film Festival
Tim Burton's fantasy sequel, titled Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, will open the Italian festival and screen out of competition on Wednesday 28 August, just over a week before its general cinema release. "I'm very excited by this. It means a lot to me to have the world premiere of this film at the Venice Film Festival," Burton said in a statement. The film sees the director reunite with many of the original cast of his 1988 horror comedy, with Michael Keaton returning as the devious bio-exorcist ghost alongside Winona Ryder and Catherine O'Hara as Lydia and Delia Deetz.