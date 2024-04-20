Beetroot-cured mackerel recipe
This recipe works nicely with herring, sardines or even red mullet in place of the mackerel. The idea is that the finely shredded beetroot from the cure is also used as a garnish. Once cured, the fish will keep in the fridge for 10 days.
Timings
Prep time: 15 minutes, plus cooling and marinating time
Cook time: 5 minutes
Serves
4 as a starter
Ingredients
For the cured mackerel
200ml cider vinegar
30g caster sugar
2 tsp sea salt
16 juniper berries
2 bay leaves
150g raw beetroot, peeled and finely shredded
4 mackerel fillets
To serve
1 dessert apple, cored and thinly sliced then cut into matchsticks
1 tbsp chopped parsley
1 tbsp rapeseed oil
Method
Combine all of the ingredients for the cured mackerel, apart from the beetroot and mackerel fillets, with 200ml warm water. Bring to the boil, then remove from the heat.
Add the beetroot and leave to cool completely.
Lay the mackerel fillets in a container and pour over the marinade.
Cover and leave in the fridge for at least 4-5 days before serving.
To serve, drain the mackerel fillets, reserving the beetroot and juniper berries, and transfer the fish to serving plates.
Mix the apple with the reserved beetroot and juniper berries, and spoon this on to the plates, topped with some chopped parsley.
Spoon over a little rapeseed oil to finish.