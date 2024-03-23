A beginner’s guide to Crete – including how to avoid all the other Brits

Britons are the biggest tourism demographic on Greek soil – and Crete is our favourite island - Autograph Collection

Big, we are frequently told, does not have to equate to best. And size, contrary to the old adage, does not need to matter. But when it comes to holiday destinations, being the largest piece in the jigsaw puzzle can often be an advantage. More resorts, more flights, more beaches, more restaurants, more sights worth seeing – and much more choice in general; these are the advantages when you are a grand fromage rather than a tiny mouse.

Such is the situation with Crete. Greece’s biggest island is unashamedly big. There it sits at the bottom of the Aegean, helpfully shielding Europe’s most idyllic, sun-dappled sea from the churning depths of the wider Mediterranean. There is certainly a lot of it – some 3,260 square miles of landmass (enough to make it the fifth largest island in the Med, after Sicily, Sardinia, Cyprus and Corsica); 650 miles of coastline – some of it dotted with ancient cities and mighty citadels, much of it remote, quiet and unfailingly beautiful.

And, unquestionably, it has captured the British imagination. As of 2022, and the travel industry’s relieved reemergence from pandemic gloom, Britons are the biggest tourism demographic on Greek soil (outranking travellers from Germany for the first time). Five million of us went on holiday to the land of Zeus last year – and with 780,000 stamps in UK passports, Crete was our favourite island within it, accounting for around 16 per cent of that total. Big island, big numbers, big attraction – perhaps size does matter, after all.

It definitely helps if your idea of August hell is checking into a seaview villa, only to trip over someone from home. Crete spreads out with such scale that inadvertently bumping into a random neighbour or a school-run counterpart is largely implausible. Here is a summer playground of enormous dimensions where, depending on your idea of a good time, you can retreat into the myths and museum pieces of distant centuries, hike along mountain trails, splash about in azure shallows, eat grilled octopus in the shadow of Venetian fortifications, top up your tan on a sandy bay – or, maybe even, all of the above.

How to do so? Possibly, via one of the holidays, hotels or hopefully helpful tips laid out here. Crete is big – but that small corner of it, perfect for you, is never too hard to find…

Where to go

Realistically, Crete is just too large to explore in depth – and in its entirety – during a single holiday, and it is likely that, even on a fortnight’s escape, you will only base yourself in one or two locations. If so, these are the areas you should be considering…

The central-north coast

The top of the island is dominated by its capital. In keeping with Crete’s significant scale, Heraklion is also a giant; Greece’s fourth biggest city (behind Athens, Thessaloniki and Patras). It has a history to match its size. At root, it is Knossos, the heart of the Minoan civilisation which thrived on the island in the second and third millennia BC. The epic story it gave birth to – of Theseus, the Minotaur and the Labyrinth – may not have been entirely accurate, but the real-life ruins of the ancient citadel are extensive (odysseus.culture.gr), and well worth visiting. As is the Heraklion Archaeological Museum – which adds further factual flesh to mythological bones (heraklionmuseum.gr).

The archaeological site of Knossos is a must-visit for history enthusiasts - Moment/Getty

With so many first-rate resorts and luxury villas on Crete, you are unlikely to sequester yourself in its busiest corner for any length of time. But Heraklion does offer five-star finesse. Such as the Megaron Hotel (0030 281 030 5300; gdmmegaron.com) – a Roaring Twenties jewel, set in the very core of the city, which has been lavishly restored for the 21st century. Rooms from £114 per night. If you would rather be somewhere quieter, the Apollonia Beach Resort & Spa (0030 281 426 6000; apollonia.gr) serves up a more relaxed form of five-star right on the waterline, five miles to the west. Doubles from £97.

Alternatively, if you prefer things much noisier, Malia, 20 miles east of Heraklion, is still a magnet for unabashed holidays of teenage high jinks and twentysomething frivolity. A seven-night all-inclusive getaway to the four-star Hotel High Beach, flying from Birmingham on August 8, starts at £1,386 per person, via Tui (020 3451 2716; tui.co.uk).

The north-west

Knossos was not the only city on Minoan Crete. Its successor Heraklion is not alone today. The western part of the north coast has two further cities that, though smaller, are a key part of the island experience. Rethymno was the ancient “Rhithymna” – although the century it clings to most closely is the 16th, when the Venetians expanded an existing Byzantine fortress into the mighty stronghold it still is today. Spend an hour or two wandering along its ramparts, then head down into town for a drink on the waterfront, perhaps at trendy Living Room (livingroom.gr). Just around the corner, the Kyma Suites Beach Hotel offers five-star lodging from £106 a night (0030 283 105 5503; okhotels.gr).

Chania is a pretty town framed by historic defensive walls - 4cornersimages.com

Forty miles further west, Chania also dreams of its Venetian epoch, its old town framed by still-sturdy defensive walls. Nowadays, it is home to Crete’s second airport (see “how to get there”, below) – but, once upon a time, it was the Minoan “Kydonia”; a fact saluted in high-tech fashion at the Minoans World (minoansworld.com) virtual-reality experience. A short hop away on the western side of town, the Asterion Suites & Spa (0030 282 102 0945; asterionsuitesandspa.com) offer five-star finesse, from £180 a night.

The north-west becomes quieter the further west you go, and Kissamos – a beachside town caught between the twin Gramvousa and Rodopos peninsulas, which shape this far corner of Crete – is a picture of calm. A seven-night stay for a family of four at the four-star Molos Bay Hotel, flying from Gatwick (to Chania) on August 3, costs from £3,196 in total (£799 per person) via Love Holidays (01234 230 440; loveholidays.com).

The north-east

If all you want from a holiday in Crete is a week of gilded sunbathing in a luxury oasis, it is best to head east, towards the genteel town of Agios Nikolaos, and the sophisticated resorts positioned perfectly on the sheltered waters of Mirabello Bay. These include Domes of Elounda (0030 284 104 3500; marriott.com), a gleaming part of the Autograph Collection of high-end properties, which gazes into the dawn, towards the (just) off-shore islands of Spinalonga and Kalydon. Double rooms from £194.

The St Nicolas Bay Resort Hotel offers elegant stays and incredible views

The St Nicolas Bay Resort Hotel (0030 284 109 0200; stnicolasbay.gr), meanwhile, performs a similarly splendid routine – all softly lit elegance and close-up views of the nearby islets Agioi Pantes and Mikronisi. A seven-night half-board stay, flying from Glasgow on July 20, costs from £2,742 per person – through Sovereign Luxury Travel (01293 324 673; sovereign.com).

Tucked into the far north-east, Sitia is another coastal town with an unhurried vibe. The five-star Sitia Beach City Resort (0030 284 302 8821; sitiabeach.com) has rooms for £75.

The south-west

The Cretan south coast is much more tranquil than the north, and far less developed. But it lacks neither charm, nor suitable venues for a seaside holiday. The south-west has several lovely arcs of shoreline where you won’t need to fight for space, and if all you need to relax is an intriguing novel and the rush of the waves in your ears, any of Krios Beach, Kedrodasos Beach, Elafonissi Beach and Pachia Ammos Beach will do the trick.

You won't need to fight for space on Elafonissi Beach - Shutterstock

Each of them – and the latter in particular, which adorns the west flank of the peninsula on which the town sits – are close to the local hub, Paleochora. Here, hotels tend to be cosy rather than chi-chi – but, as a result, provide a more affordable version of Crete. The Aris Hotel (0030 282 304 1502; arishotel.gr) does a three-star take on boutique, with rooms from £60. Its neighbour On The Rocks (0030 282 304 1735; hotelontherocks.gr) keeps things similar, with rooms from £61. It is also part of the Sunvil (020 8758 4758; sunvil.co.uk) brochure (a one-week stay in May costs from £1,071 a head – with flights).

The area is not without points of interest. Paleochora still has remnants of Castel Selino, its Venetian fortress. And walkers will find it a reasonable gateway to the Samaria Gorge (samariagorge.gr) – one of Crete’s main geological wonders, which, protected as a national park, waits some 20 miles to the east. But the atmosphere is sleepy, and dinner near to the beach at Third Eye (thirdeye-paleochora.com) may prove as enticing as a hike.

The south-east

Crete fades away into a glorious obscurity in the south-east, and if you are determined to leave all your cares behind for a while, this may be the region in which to do so. One accommodation option might be Villa Neosie, a three-bedroom delight with its own pool and garden, which sits just up from the beach, directly east of the area’s only significant town, Ierapetra. The property is still available in the week beginning (Saturday) July 13, from £4,234 (in total rent; flights extra), with Villanovo (020 3318 7269; villanovo.com).

Leave all your cares behind when visiting Ierapetra - Alamy

How to get there

Crete is so well connected to the rest of Europe that there is barely a city in the UK without a direct flight. The busiest of the island’s two airports, Heraklion is a hive of arrivals in summer. British Airways (0344 493 0787; ba.com) flies in from Heathrow and Gatwick; easyJet (0330 493 0787; easyjet.com) offers services from Birmingham, Bristol, Edinburgh, Gatwick, Liverpool, Luton and Manchester. Beach-break expert Jet2 (0333 300 0404; jet2.com) visits the island from 11 different British runways, adding Belfast, East Midlands, Leeds-Bradford, Glasgow, Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle and Stansted into the mix.

Its package rival Tui (020 3451 2716; tui.co.uk) is even more intricately connected, with 12 British routes into Heraklion – including from Cardiff, Bournemouth, Exeter and Norwich. Then there is the Turkish low-cost carrier Corendon Airlines (020 3499 0642; corendonairlines.com), with flights from Gatwick and Manchester.

Chania is the second option – BA, easyJet, Jet2, and Tui all land here too (albeit from fewer departure points). Ryanair (01279 358 438; ryanair.com) only uses Chania – flights from Birmingham, East Midlands, Leeds-Bradford, Stansted, Manchester and Newcastle.

Inevitably, prices vary according to airline, route and month. At time of publication, a return ticket with British Airways from Heathrow to Heraklion on the first Saturday of August will cost £420 per person (£316 from Gatwick). A basic return from Stansted with Ryanair at the end of the season (flying out on October 11) starts at £189 per person.

What to book

If you want to look beyond the – admittedly, thoroughly enjoyable – confines of Crete’s seafront cities and beaches, there are numerous other ways in which to explore the island.

Some of them are more active than others. Not least the “Cycling the Coast of Eastern Crete” tour offered by Exodus Adventure Travels (020 3553 0108; exodus.co.uk). This eight-day group jaunt charts the quieter end of the island over 167 miles, pedalling out through Heraklion and Agios Nikolaos, before dipping down to the south coast at Ierapetra and Tsoutsouros. Sixteen editions of the trip are scheduled for 2024; the first next month, the last at the very end of October. From £1,849 per person, including flights.

Cycling is one of the best ways to explore the island - Camera Press

If that sounds too much like hard effort under the Mediterranean sun, Inntravel (01653 617 001; inntravel.co.uk) looks to the opposite end of the island, and at a far slower pace, with “Crete’s South-West Coast” – a seven-night self-guided getaway which wanders the hillsides above Paleochora, taking in the Lissos Gorge and the ancient ruins of the same name. Prices start at £865 per person, excluding flights.

Alternatively, if great holes in the rock are a personal love, The Natural Adventure (020 3962 1455; naturaladventure.com) targets two of them – the Imbros Gorge and the Aradena Gorge – on its “Crete North to South Coast Trek”. Less demanding than it sounds (though still strenuous), this unescorted odyssey covers 50 miles over eight days, wandering between the northerly village of Vamos, and the bottom of the island at Loutro. From £540 a head, flights extra.

If you would prefer to avoid exercise of any kind, Art Safari (01394 382 235; artsafari.co.uk) has a week-long holiday of painting and tuition, based in Chania, planned for September 17-24. From £2,295 per person, including all meals and accommodation (flights extra).

If you are more invested in archaeology than art, the “Wonders of Ancient Crete” group tour run by Cox & Kings (0333 060 2995; coxandkings.co.uk) peers at the island’s past in detail, visiting not just Knossos, but sites including the Minoan palace at Phaistos, and the 16th-century monastery at Arkadi (a building which occupies an Alamo-type sacred space in local folklore, having been one of the bloody focal points of an island revolt against Ottoman rule in 1866). Five departures are in the diary for 2024, the first in May, the last at the end of October. From £1,895 per person (including flights).

On a budget

Holidaymakers with children should certainly aim for Labyrinth Park (labyrinthpark.gr), 15 miles east of Heraklion in Hersonissos. Not only does it have a superbly challenging maze (complete with a Minotaur statue) included in the reasonable entry price (visitors over 11 €10; 4-11s €6; under-fours free); each other element of the theme park (including a Trojan Horse laser course, miniature golf and horse-riding) is priced separately (usually €3), meaning you can add on as much or as little as you wish.

While Knossos, as an A-list slice of history, costs €15 per adult, Crete has a wealth of archaeological sites, and many are far cheaper. For example, entry to the ruins of Gounia – an ancient port at the south end of Mirabello Bay – is a mere €2.

The Ha Gorge is a spectacular gap in the Thrypti mountain range - Alamy

Crete’s geography is one of its star attractions, and much of it comes without a price. The Ha Gorge – a spectacular gap in the Thrypti mountain range – is entirely free to those who can find it, a short drive off the road between Pachia Ammos and Ierapetra.

As with all of Greece, Crete is considerably better value if you avoid the height of summer. Wait until autumn, and a seven-night half-board stay at the four-star Aelius Hotel & Spa, on the north coast at Kato Gouves, flying from Gatwick on October 15, costs from £426 per person, with On The Beach (0871 474 3000; onthebeach.co.uk).

