Bella Hadid Just Made A Subtle Statement About Selena Gomez And Their Relationship On IG

From ELLE

The Weeknd's two exes Bella Hadid and Selena Gomez have had a lot of Instagram drama in the past: They first made headlines for unfollowing each other back when Gomez and The Weeknd were together in 2017. Then in November 2019—way after Gomez and The Weeknd broke up in October 2017—Hadid got attention again for deleting her Instagram that Gomez left a supportive comment on.

It created a scandal among Selena Gomez fans, especially after Gomez commented, "That sucks" on a fan account that pointed out Hadid took down the post. Gomez later clarified that there was a misunderstanding about what happened. She asked fans to not harass Hadid. "I shouldn't of spoken without knowing the truth. I'm sorry," Gomez wrote. "Please don't be hurtful. She is a wonderful person, and it was all a misunderstanding."

That drama died down, and Gomez still follows Hadid on Instagram. Hadid does not follow Gomez back, but today, she did make a subtle statement about where things stand between her and Gomez now. They're good. Really.

Hadid liked Gomez's latest Instagram, a shot from Gomez's Dazed cover shoot. Selena Gomez fan account TheSelenaRundown immediately noticed and posted screenshots. Hadid doesn't follow Gomez at this point, so she purposely went to Gomez's Instagram profile to like the post. That's dedication to publicly declaring her support.

Initially during the November Instagram scandal, TMZ reported that Hadid and Gomez privately talked things out. Multiple sources connected to Hadid said at the time that the model "actually went out of her way to reach out to Selena this weekend to squash any potential beef." The result was peace then and good vibes now, months later in February 2020.

