Bella Hadid just revamped the naked dressing trend on the Cannes red carpet

London, Paris, Milan and New York – the globe's fashion capitals are widely known, but the unofficial fifth? Cannes has made an ardent bid, and we are seriously in awe.

Coinciding with the city's iconic Film Festival, a celebration of cinematic excellence, is a splendid red carpet line-up.

Since it all kicked off last Tuesday, fashion fanatics have had plenty of killer moments to sink their teeth into, from Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in a Victoria Beckham fringed masterpiece to Naomi Campbell referencing herself in vintage Chanel couture. Iconic behaviour, if ever we saw it…

The supermodel wore Saint Laurent (Getty)

Across the board, supermodels have been smashing it, and the latest to throw her hat into the, infinitely stylish, ring is Bella Hadid.

The 27-year-old stepped out at the screening of The Apprentice, a biographical drama on Donald Trump's rise to power, wearing a dress that stopped everyone in their tracks.

Bella put a fresh, new spin on the celeb-adored 'naked dressing' trend (Getty)

The top half was giving Seven Year ItchMarilyn, whereas the fitted silhouette mid-section added a sense of texture.

Reviving the 'naked dressing' trend for 2024, Bella wore a piece from Saint Laurent's AW24 ready-to-wear collection. Her dress, an elegant halter-style number cut from sheer fabric in a deep sand hue, delivered major impact.



The model opted for smooth, side-parted waves (Getty)

Reclaimed nudity amped up for evening via feather-light sheers has been one of the hottest celebrity red carpet trends over the past couple of years. Guaranteed to make headlines, the 'naked dressing' look is bold and unabashed in equal parts.

Bella styled her daring dress with glossy ankle-strap peep-toes and emerald-cut earrings. For her beauty look, she opted for smooth, side-parted waves which cascaded down one shoulder, alongside slender brows, soft, smudgy liner and a neutral lip.