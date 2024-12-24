Bella Hadid styles a vintage knit with matching heels and it's perfect for Christmas Day

It seems Bella Hadid is more like us than we thought when it comes to festive dressing and for those of us who are obsessed with her style, we’ll take that as a major win.

The model, entrepreneur and part-time cowgirl shared a slew of Christmas-inspired snaps to her Instagram feed on Monday night, wearing a Y2K Xmas outfit that Cameron Diaz’s character in The Holiday would most definitely approve of.

Bella's wardrobe is filled with vintage keepsakes (@bellahadid)

Pairing together a set of slim lined slightly flared blue jeans with a vintage blood-red button-up cardigan from Anna Molinari’s 1995 A/W collection and a set of strappy heels in the same hue.

Bella perfectly layered her look to create a dreamy festive ensemble (@bellahadid)

Never one to skimp on accessories, Bella accessorised the dreamy ensemble with a pair of her now signature secretary spectacles and a long white statement overcoat.

For glam, the 27-year-old retired her usual slick-backed bun style for a sleek pin-straight style, parted in the middle to softly frame her impeccable face card. Makeup-wise, the model called on her go-to makeup artist Nadia to create a subtle glowing skin look.

Sleek hair looks good on you Bella (@bellahadid)

Bella wore her festive look to celebrate her fragrance brand Orebella’s Alchemy Library press day in New York City over the weekend.

Bella launched her fragrance brand back in May of this year and has since been on a mission to promote the alcohol-free, hydrating skin perfumes every chance she gets.

She even stopped to pose for a few snaps with her fans (@bellahadid)

Just a few days ago she even shared with fans what her preferred combo is, explaining in an Instagram video that the scents 'Nightcap' and 'Salted Muse' fused together are her current scent kryptonite.

It’s highly likely that Bella’s Alchemy Library pop-up is the final work event of the year for the supermodel, meaning she’s likely jetting off to join her sister Gigi, niece Khai, cowboy boyfriend Adan Banuelos and former model mother Yolanda for some well deserved festive family time.

And let's be honest, we shall be waiting patiently for both her Christmas Day and New Year's Eve wardrobe decisions.