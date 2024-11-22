Beloved record store reopens after two-year closure

Chris Farrell said he was "very grateful" for the support he has had from customers [Chris Farrell]

A beloved record store that specialises in local music has reopened, two years after shutting its doors.

Chris Farrell who runs Idle Hands in Bristol, announced in 2022 that his shop on City Road would have to close due to pressures around Covid, Brexit and the cost of living crisis.

After operating out of a storage unit since the closure, Mr Farrell has now opened in a new location on Lower Park Row, near the Christmas Steps.

He said he feels "really lucky" and is "very grateful" to see that people were excited for its reopening.

The record store has reopened in a new location [Chris Farrell]

"I had a couple of false starts and properties that fell through, it was never my intention to close for two years, but that’s what happened," he said.

"A month ago I was offered this new location, I feel quite lucky, it’s a nice way to round off 2024.

"After working out of a storage unit for two years it's been smoother transition than I thought it would be."

Reflecting on the circumstances that led to the store's initial closure, he said: "It was a really stressful time.

"What do you do when you lose a third of trade overnight?

"I feel pretty confident going forward."

A re-opening party is taking place at The Red Church on 29 November [Chris Farrell]

Since reopening on Wednesday, Mr Farrell said it had been "really positive" to see a flurry of new, younger customers who had never visited before.

"It's been interesting to see.

"It’s been nice to meet a generation of people who weren’t in Bristol to see the shop before."

A re-opening party will take place at The Red Church in St George on 29 November.

