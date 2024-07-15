Ben Shephard misses scheduled Good Morning Britain appearance in awkward moment

After leaving Good Morning Britain in February, Ben Shephard was set to reunite with his former co-stars, Kate Garraway and Richard Madeley on Monday's show, but things didn't quite go to plan.

The presenter, who recently wrapped This Morning for the summer holidays, was scheduled to join a segment with former England manager Sam Allardyce, and former England and Chelsea captain, John Terry, following the Euros final in Berlin.

"We are also by the way supposed to have Ben Shephard, who I think has taken his own personal bank holiday because he's not got up so far this morning!" noted Kate. "We'll see if we can wake him up. Feel free to lampoon him both of you because I know you know him very well," she joked with Sam and John.

Ben, 49, had spent Sunday evening at Olympiastadion where he watched England and Spain compete in the final. Joined by his good friend and former football manager, Chris Kamara, Ben shared snaps from their action-packed evening.

"Not the result we wanted but @chris_kammy and I are drinking hard through it thanks to @SteveSpeirs4 advice!" Ben shared after the match. "So proud to see our boys in the final- amazing support in the stadium and from all of you!! Surely next time."

Ben has yet to address his absence from Good Morning Britain.

As of Friday, the father-of-two is officially on his summer holidays, leaving Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary to take the reins.

"Well that was quite the few months!!! Thanks to everyone who has joined us, thanks to the brilliant @thismorning team for their endless enthusiasm and patience, thanks to the amazing @catdeeley for the hugs, the laughs, and especially the drinks, but mostly thanks to all our amazing viewers for your support, messages, interaction and humour," he penned last week.

"We'll be back in September but I know you'll be in great hands with all the amazing TM family over the summer. Oh, and massive thanks to @kenmckayphoto for all these brilliant snaps!!"

Prior to joining This Morning, Ben had presented GMB from 2014 to 2024. Explaining that it wasn't an easy decision to leave the beloved breakfast show, the star noted that he was looking forward to a change of pace.

Ben waved goodbye to Good Morning Britain in February 2024 (ITV)

"Not having to get up so early and to be able to have a lie in is quite high up there," joked Ben. "But seriously it has to be the people. From the team to the guests to, of course, Cat – it's all about the people. I've worked with many of the team on and off but to work with them full time is very exciting."