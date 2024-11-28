The benefits of age-gap friendships like I'm a Celebrity's GK Barry and Richard Coles

Watch: I'm A Celebrity's GK Barry and Reverend Richard Coles have formed an age-gap friendship

I'm A Celebrity fans have been expressing their joy at the blossoming age-gap friendship between campmates GK Barry and Reverend Richard Coles.

The social media star, 25, whose real name is Grace Keeling, and the priest, 62, have found a somewhat unlikely connection in the jungle, sharing several heartwarming chats around the campfire, and viewers are loving their growing bond.

"GK Barry and rev Richard’s friendship has become my favourite part of the series," one fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"GK Barry & Richard’s friendship is so pure!! I really hope they stay in touch after the series is over," yet another commented.

"Loved listening to Grace and Reverend Richard tonight," another user commented on Instagram. "For someone so young she seems so wise and is always in good form.

"I equally love it when younger people can connect with older people. We can learn so much from them."

GK Barry Reverend Richard Coles have formed an age-gap friendship in the jungle. (ITV)

Earlier this week the duo began to bond over their shared experiences of religion and sexuality, with GK expressing her surprise at how quickly their friendship has developed.

"I came into this jungle, maybe not knowing who I would gel with or who I would be close with in here and never in a million years if you told me that I would be getting on best with a reverend would I have believed you," she said in the Bush Telegraph. "But, he is honestly... I think he might be my favourite person in here."

The feeling is clearly mutual, as when the pair continued to chat, GK Barry asked Reverend Coles who the most interesting person that he’s met to which he sweetly responded: "I think I’m looking at her."

In last night's episode their quirky chats were once again a highlight with GK Barry commenting: "Me and the Reverend talk about the most random stuff all day, I think I'm going to have attachment issues when I leave."

She went on to joke about how much she will miss him when she leaves: "I'm going to start going to Church just to see him."

The rise of age-gap friendships

While close friends are often similar in age, recent research from AARP has found nearly four in 10 adults (37%) have a close friend from a different generation, while more than half of Brits report a friendship with a 10-year age gap, according to YouGov.

It seems intergenerational friendships could be on the rise for a number of reasons. "For many, the pandemic initiated the start of bringing communities closer, changing people's routines and patterns, and encouraging them to try new things," explains psychologist and wellbeing consultant, Lee Chambers.

Our social net is also cast a little wider as we age and join fitness groups, book clubs and other social activities that span a variety of age-groups.

Equally you may meet a new age-difference friend in the workforce, where, according to the AARP study, you're more than twice as likely to befriend someone from another generation than anywhere else.

There are many mutual benefits of age-gap friendships. (Getty Images)

Benefits of inter-generational connections

Striking up a friendship with someone much older or younger can be mutually rewarding in terms of health and wellbeing.

"From an external perspective, there is something exciting and novel about friendships where the age gap spans more than one generation," Chambers explains.

"But behind the heart-warming stories, there are benefits for both parties in bridging the generation gap, and this includes boosting our mental wellbeing, widening our perspective and supporting an increase in empathetic and compassionate behaviours toward yourself and others."

Breaking down generational stereotypes

Chambers says these kinds of friendships can be positive in terms of breaking down generational assumptions and widening our perspective.

Shared learning

An age-based skill swap may be another advantage to maintaining a relationship with someone of a different generation.

"An older friend may offer the ability to share insights and wisdom, having lived through experiences and built life skills, while younger friends are more likely to be able to share skills around data, technology and popular culture," Chambers explains.

Striking up an intergenerational friendship can be mutually beneficial. (Getty Images)

Connecting through passions and activities

"This facilitates discussion and joint expression, something valuable to both friends and a feeling of belonging," Chambers explains. "There is even the ability to feel more confident around other generations, gaining exposure to different and diverse viewpoints, and feeling more connected to our own family across the generations."

Tackling loneliness

One of the most important wellbeing benefits however, has to be the potential these friendships have to ward off loneliness.

"Age gap friendships give so much to both sides, and generate deep bonds that stave off loneliness and isolation, which is prevalent across the generations," Chambers explains.

"Whether the older friend is sharing history and culture or the younger friend sharing the latest technology and trends, there is no better time to have a spectrum of friends across generations as we continue to navigate the dynamic world we live in."

