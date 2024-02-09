Benjamina Ebuehi’s recipe for orange posset with poached rhubarb and pink peppercorn crumble

Benjamina Ebuehi’s orange posset with poached rhubarb and pink peppercorn crumble. Photograph: Laura Edwards/The Guardian. Food styling: Benjamina Ehuehi. Prop styling: Anna Wilkins. Food styling assistant: Lucy Turnbull.

Possets are my go-to whenever I need a low-fuss pudding that can be made in advance. While lemon is my usual favourite, I’ve chosen the more mellow orange to balance out the rhubarb in today’s dish. And I can’t have a posset without adding a bit of crunch to the mix, and this pink peppercorn crumble is something you’ll want to make again and again: its fragrant warmth and gentle kick cuts through some of the richness of the cream, but doesn’t completely steal the show. Make all the elements in advance and assemble when you’re ready to serve.

Orange posset with poached rhubarb and pink peppercorn crumble

Prep 5 min

Cook 40 min

Chill 3 hr+

Serves 4

For the possets

400ml double cream

60g sugar

60ml fresh orange juice

Finely grated zest of 1 orange

For the rhubarb

100g rhubarb

2 tbsp caster sugar

½ tsp vanilla bean paste

For the crumble

60g flour

½ tsp pink peppercorns

20g light brown sugar

40g salted butter, melted

First make the possets. Put the cream and sugar in a saucepan and heat gently, stirring, until the sugar dissolves. Bring the cream to a boil, then take off the heat.

Add the orange juice and zest to the pan, whisk well, then pour everything into a jug and divide evenly between four ramekins. Leave to cool to room temperature, then chill in the fridge for at least three hours, or until set.

Meanwhile, prepare the rhubarb. Trim and wash the rhubarb, then cut the stalks into 2cm lengths. Put the sugar, vanilla and 80ml water in a saucepan and heat, stirring, until the sugar dissolves. Add the rhubarb, cover the pan and simmer for three or four minutes. Take off the heat and leave the rhubarb to cool in the syrup. (You can make this up to a day ahead, during which time the rhubarb will develop a deeper colour.)

Now for the crumble. Heat the oven to 180C (160C fan)/350F/gas 4, and line a small baking tray with greaseproof paper. Roughly grind the pink peppercorns in a mortar or spice grinder, then put in a bowl with the flour and sugar. Mix to combine, then pour in the melted butter and stir until the mixture clumps. Tip the mix on to the baking tray, spread it out evenly, then bake for 10-12 minutes, until lightly browned. Remove and leave to cool.

To serve, top each posset with some of the rhubarb and its syrup and a spoonful of crumble.