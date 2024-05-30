Benjamina Ebuehi’s recipe for passion fruit and ginger tart

If you like key lime pie, you’ll like this. It hits the same notes, but is even more fragrant and fruity, thanks to all the passion fruit, lime and the crunchy ginger biscuit base. Condensed milk is one of the best things that comes in a tin and I welcome any opportunity to use it. Incorporating it into the filling helps this tart bake much faster than a traditional custard, and brings a delightfully creamy, silky texture.

Passion fruit and ginger tart

Prep 20 min

Cook 25 min

Chill 2 hr

Serves 8

For the base

200g ginger nut biscuits

80g unsalted butter, melted

1 tbsp caster sugar

For the filling

4 large egg yolks

100ml passion fruit juice, strained from 10-12 passion fruit, seeds reserved

Zest and juice of 2 limes

¼ tsp salt

397g tin condensed milk

150ml double cream

Heat the oven to 190C (170C fan)/375F/gas 5, and line the base of a loose-bottomed 23cm cake tin with baking paper.

For the base, crush the biscuits in a food bag (or use a food processor) until they are mostly fine. Put the crumbs in a large bowl, add the melted butter and sugar, and stir well to coat. Press the biscuit mix into the base of the lined tin, then bake for 10-12 minutes, until the edges look lightly browned. Remove and leave to cool a little. Turn down the oven to 160C (140C fan)/325F/gas 3.

For the filling, put the egg yolks, passion fruit juice, lime juice and zest, and salt in a bowl and mix to combine. Stir in the condensed milk and mix again until smooth. Pour the filling on to the biscuit base, then bake for 13-16 minutes, until the custard is set with a very slight wobble in the middle. Leave to cool completely, then chill for one to two hours.

To make the topping, lightly whip the cream to soft peaks, then spoon dollops on to the tart. Top with some of the reserved passion fruit seeds, then slice and serve.