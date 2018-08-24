How Bermuda's Legendary Coral Beach & Tennis Club Is Welcoming a New Crowd

From Town & Country

Bermuda is known for its pink-sand beaches and bright blue water, and one of the things that separates it from similar locales: its old-world British charm.

You see it through the elevated attire of men pairing Bermuda socks and shorts with a jacket and tie, of course, but also in the service and tradition at one of the island's institutions, the Coral Beach & Tennis Club. The private club opened on 26 oceanfront acres on the south shore in 1948, and visiting is like taking a trip back in time.

Afternoon tea and accompanying sandwiches are still served on a daily basis in the pink-and-green-adorned drawing room of the main clubhouse, which also features a resident Amazon parrot named Alonso. Tennis players are required to wear white on the eight clay tennis courts. And, most important, guests still dress up for dinner.

There is one recent change, however, in how the club approaches booking group events. For a family reunion or a wedding, Coral Beach is now accepting reservations for groups of 12 and up as an introductory experience that could lead to an "overseas membership," granting the opportunity to return in the future and book specific accommodations in one of the club's nine cottages or 35 guest rooms and suites, each of which features a private balcony overlooking the ocean.





