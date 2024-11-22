Best Adidas Black Friday deals — save up to 70% on Ultraboosts, Cloudfoams and more

Three stripes and you're out! Score trainers for a wild $27, plus cushy running shoes and even a Meghan Markle-approved pair for way less.

Let's hear it for three stripes! We're big fans of Adidas kicks, especially when when they're on sale. (Amazon, Zappos, Adidas)

We love Adidas for their comfy sporty kicks, but let’s be real — the most popular styles rarely get discounted. And when they do? They sell out in the blink of an eye. Surprise! That’s not the case this time. As your resident shopping experts, we’ve been scouting the best Black November deals and found that many of the brand's bestsellers are already massively marked down, with a great selection of colors and sizes still available.



The iconic Cloudfoams are nearly 50% off right now, and even the stylish kicks Meghan Markle loves are down to $60 — a sweet 35% off. Plus — this is nuts — we found popular trainers for only $27, down from $90. Seriously!



Heads up: If you see a style you love, act fast before it disappears. Beat the holiday rush and peruse our top 6 Adidas Black Friday deals below.

Best Adidas Black Friday deals

Amazon Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Sneakers $38 $75 Save $37 With glowing testimonials streaming in from people on their feet, like nurses, restaurant servers and even Disney theme park fanatics, the popular Adidas Cloudfoams are worth a look-see. When sneakers can survive that kind of abuse, you know they'll pamper your tootsies and keep them pain-free. These puppies are usually sold out, but they're back in stock and on sale for as little as $38 right now — that's nearly 50% off. "Always a fan of Adidas. These are so lightweight but supportive on my long walks, or while on my feet as a nurse. Such fun details too. Fit true to size, and were a fantastic price for a well-made shoe. Love," raved one shopper. $38 at Amazon

Adidas Adidas Everyset Training Shoes $27 $90 Save $63 Attention shoppers: These trainers are an unreal $27 — that's 70% off! Designed for weight training, the sneakers pack in a firm EVA sole to give you the balance you need to focus on your form. The soft upper is made with 50% recycled materials so you can feel good about your purchase. "Great shoes for high-intensity workouts," reported a fan. $27 at Adidas

Amazon Adidas Women's Ultraboost 1.0 Shoe Sneakers $122 $190 Save $68 Pretty in pale pink, these kicks will suit everyone from avid runners to around-town walkers. Adidas' bestselling Ultraboost shoes have a midsole that's packed with cushioning for incredible support. Save nearly 40% for Black Friday. One happy customer wrote, "These are the most comfortable Adidas shoes I've ever owned. I'm so glad I got these even though they're more expensive than what I usually buy. 100% worth it because there is zero foot pain after being on my feet all day. They're also true to size." $122 at Amazon

Zappos Adidas Stan Smith Sneakers $65 $100 Save $35 Meghan Markle has been spotted in the brand's classic Stan Smith sneakers multiple times over the years and they are down to just $65 a pair at Zappos — the lowest price they've been in 30 days! They boast a soft leather upper, a durable rubber outsole and a supportive footbed for added comfort. They're fashion chameleons; dress them up with a cute skirt or keep things casual with jeans, leggings or sweats. "Can’t go wrong with this classic. Not super cushy, but comfortable. Truthfully, I just love these because they look so cute," commented one five-star reviewer. $65 at Zappos

Adidas Adidas Adilette Comfort Slides $16 $35 Save $19 Once you buy a pair of these cushiony bestsellers, you'll want more — they're that good. Lucky for you, most of the 15 colors are marked down by up to 55%. With a wild 13,000 five-star ratings, shoppers say they're just right for everyday use. You can wear them around the house throughout the winter and rock them outside once temps rise in the spring. "Adidas slides combine style, comfort and practicality. Their contoured footbed provides great support, while the lightweight design and soft cushioning make them ideal for lounging, quick errands or post-workout recovery," wrote one shopper. $16 at Adidas

How we find and select deals: Our deal-hunting team of award-winning writers and editors are seasoned experts in their fields (tech, style, home, beauty), many with 20+ years of experience. This team works diligently to bring you the best sales, deals and price drops. Our unbiased experts maintain strict editorial integrity: We only feature items we believe will save you money. Here’s more on how we select deals for our Black Friday and Cyber Monday coverage.